UK Weather: Bureau of Meteorology extends post-flood yellow thunderstorm warning | england weather





Flooding across Britain hurt motorists and commuters on Monday as the Bureau of Meteorology extended its yellow thunderstorm warning for heavy rain, lightning, hail and high winds.

The weather forecaster said homes and businesses were likely to be flooded quickly in north-west England, where buildings were expected to be damaged as a result of the storm. Some communities are likely to be temporarily cut off due to flooded roads, and power outages are likely along with difficult driving conditions and road closures.

London Fire Brigade said it had been called in on multiple reports of flooding across the capital after thunderstorms affected both roads and property. At 6 miles per hour, one foot of water is enough to keep the car afloat.

Watford Junction Station, north of the capital, was closed for an hour this afternoon, with train services canceled and roads closed. Motorists had difficulty driving along the northern ring road after heavy rains were exacerbated by burst water pipes.

In Staffordshire, the Meir Tunnel was closed after a flash flood, increasing traffic between Uttoxeter and Stoke-on-Trent. In Lincolnshire, shoppers at a Morrisons supermarket in Stamford were forced to evacuate during a thunderstorm that caused water to pour from light fixtures and part of the store’s ceiling to collapse.

A school in Wantage, Oxfordshire has been closed due to flooding. People have been told to avoid the A&E departments at Luton and Dunstable University Hospitals due to localized flooding problems in the building.

The Environment Agency has issued 14 flood warnings across the Midlands and says the thunderous downpours could produce large amounts of surface water. Environment Scotland has also issued flood warnings for 16 areas in Scotland.

A Yellow Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 10pm for parts of the West Midlands, northwest England and Wales. The Yellow Thunderstorm Warning is a thunderstorm and rain warning by 9pm Monday to cover Scotland, Northern Ireland, most of southern England, Wales, the Midlands, London, Manchester and Bristol. Additional thunderstorms are expected over parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Grahame Madge urged people in the warning zone to prepare themselves. He told PA News: Within this region, we are advising that people will want to think about how they could suddenly experience a flash flood or power outage. Are people ready? Make sure your phone is charged.

This is because when such a storm occurs, the situation can change quite dramatically in almost a matter of minutes.

Madge said heat from freshly plowed fields or urban areas can trigger thunderstorms even when nearby areas are dry.

Higher temperatures are concentrated in the north, with Manchester, Leeds and Keswick in Cumbria staying between 30C (86F) and 31C, and south-central England staying in the late 20s reaching between 27C and 28C in both London and Cambridge.

Temperatures will cool slightly towards Thursday and Friday, but stay sunny and above 24C and 25C throughout the week, potentially reaching 29C in Bristol and Birmingham on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler air from the North Sea will reach parts of England on Thursday and Friday, particularly the northeast coast and eastern England.

