China fears that the United States will decide to join Unesco | Unesco





The United Nations cultural and scientific agency Unesco has announced that the United States plans to join and pay more than $600 million (477 million) in arrears after a decade-long dispute sparked by the decision. organizations to include Palestine as a member.

US officials said the decision to return was prompted by fears that China could fill the void left by Washington in developing UNESCO policies, including setting standards for artificial intelligence and education. of technology in the world.

The US Under-Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Richard Verma, last week delivered a letter to the Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, formalizing the reintegration project.

There was applause in the Unesco auditorium as Azoulay announced the plan to ambassadors at a special meeting on Monday, and many delegates rose to their feet to welcome the news and the new influx of money. The return of the United States, once the agencies’ biggest backer, is set to face a vote from its 193 member states next month, according to a Unesco diplomat.

The move is a big financial boost for Unesco, known for its World Heritage program as well as its projects to fight climate change and teach girls to read.

The United States and Israel stopped funding Unesco after voting to include Palestine as a member state in 2011, and both countries lost their voting rights in 2013. The Trump administration decided in 2017 to withdraw from the agency altogether, citing anti-Israel bias and management. problems.

In his letter last week, Verma noted Unesco’s efforts towards management reform and the reduction of politicized debates, particularly on Middle East issues. A delegation from Washington came to Paris last week to hand-deliver the letter, obtained by the Associated Press news agency.

Since his election in 2017, Azoulay has worked to address the reasons for the US departure, through budget reforms and building consensus among Jordanian, Palestinian and Israeli diplomats around sensitive government resolutions. Unesco.

The American decision to return is the result of five years of work, during which we have eased tensions, particularly in the Middle East, improved our response to contemporary challenges, resumed major initiatives on the ground and modernized the functioning of the organization, Azoulay told AP. .

She met with Democrats and Republicans in Washington to explain those efforts, according to a UNESCO diplomat. Thanks to these bipartisan negotiations, Unesco diplomats have expressed confidence that the American decision to return is a long-term one, regardless of who wins the presidential election next year.

The diplomats were not allowed to be named publicly to discuss the behind-the-scenes work that led to the decision.

Under the plan, the U.S. government would pay its 2023 dues plus $10 million in additional contributions this year earmarked for Holocaust education, cultural heritage preservation in Ukraine, safety of journalists and science and technology education in Africa, says Vermas’ letter.

The Biden administration has requested $150 million for the 2024 budget to cover Unesco dues and arrears. The plan calls for similar demands for years to come until the total debt of $619 million is paid off.

This represents a large portion of UNESCO’s $534 million annual operating budget. Before leaving, the United States contributed 22% of the agency’s overall funding.

skip newsletter promotion

Start the day with America’s best stories, plus today’s must-reads from across the Guardian

“,”newsletterId”:”us-morning-newsletter”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you First Thing every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content sponsored by outside parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

John Bass, the undersecretary for management, said in March that the absence of the United States from Unesco had strengthened China and undermined our ability to be as effective in promoting our vision of a free world.

He said Unesco was key in setting and shaping standards for technology and science education around the world, so if we were really serious about digital age competition with China, we we can no longer afford to be absent.

The US decision to withdraw has thrown the agency into financial uncertainty. Unesco diplomats described the tightening of the belt in agency programs and Azoulay’s aggressive efforts to increase voluntary funding from other countries to fill the gap.

A diplomat expressed hope that the return of the United States would bring more ambition, more serenity and energize programs regulating artificial intelligence, educating girls in Afghanistan and chronicling the victims of the slavery in the Caribbean.

The diplomat said the agency would also welcome Israel back if it wanted to join.

The United States previously withdrew from Unesco under the Reagan administration in 1984 because it viewed the agency as mismanaged, corrupt, and used to advance Soviet interests. He joined in 2003.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/12/china-concerns-prompt-us-move-to-rejoin-unesco The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos