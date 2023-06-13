The United States is openly stockpiling dirt on all of its citizens





The United States government has secretly amassed a vast amount of sensitive and intimate information about its own citizens, a group of senior advisers told Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, more than a year ago.

The size and scope of the government’s effort to amass data revealing the finer details of Americans’ lives is described soberly and at length by the director’s own panel of experts in a recently declassified report. Haines had first instructed his advisers in late 2021 to unravel a web of secret business arrangements between commercial data brokers and members of the US intelligence community.

What this report ended up saying is a nightmare scenario for privacy advocates.

This report reveals what we feared most, says Sean Vitka, a policy lawyer at the nonprofit Demand Progress. Intelligence agencies flout the law and buy information about Americans that Congress and the Supreme Court have made clear the government should not have.

In the shadow of years of US Congressional inaction on comprehensive privacy reform, a surveillance state has quietly grown through the cracks of the legal system. Prosecutors pay little respect to the purpose or intent behind the limits traditionally placed on domestic surveillance activities. Looser interpretations of aging laws are widely used to ignore them. As the framework that protects Americans’ privacy becomes increasingly fragile, opportunities abound to split hairs in court over whether those rights are even enjoyed by our digital counterparts.

I’ve been warning for years that if using a credit card to buy an American’s personal information nullifies their Fourth Amendment rights, the traditional checks and balances of government surveillance will crumble, said Ron Wyden , a U.S. senator from Oregon.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. WIRED could not reach any members of the high-level advisory committee, whose names were redacted in the report. Former members included former CIA officials and senior defense industry executives.

Wyden had pressed Haines, previously the Central Intelligence Agency’s number two, to release the panel’s report during a March 8 hearing. Haines replied at the time that she felt it absolutely had to be read by the public. On Friday, the report was declassified and released by the ODNI, which has been embroiled in a legal fight with the digital rights nonprofit, the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) over a slew of related documents.

This report clearly shows that the government continues to believe that it can get out of constitutional protections using taxpayers’ money,” says Chris Baumohl, legal officer at EPIC. Congress needs to tackle the government’s data broker pipeline this year, before considering any reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, he said (referring to the fight ongoing policy over the so-called crown jewel of US surveillance).

The ODNI’s own advisory group makes it clear that governments’ static interpretations of what constitutes publicly available information pose a significant threat to the public. Advisors denounce existing policies that automatically confuse, in the first place, the possibility of buying information with its public nature. The information sold commercially about Americans today is more revealing, available about more people (in bulk), less easily avoided, and less well understood than that which has traditionally been considered publicly available.

