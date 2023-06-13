Little Simz Announces 2023 UK Tour Dates





Little Simz has announced a UK tour scheduled for later this year. Find ticket information below.

Newly announced tour dates announced today (June 12) will see the British rapper, whose real name is Simbiatu Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, take the stage for four shows in the UK.

Launching in early November, the first headline slot will open on 6 November at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester. From there, Simz ends the show at London’s Alexandra Palace, after stops in Glasgow and Birmingham. .

The series of dates will mark a new milestone for the 29-year-old artist, and her biggest UK headline show to date. Pre-sales for the O2 show start this Wednesday (June 14) at 10:00 AM (BST), while pre-sales for the show at Alexandra Palace start the following day (June 15) at the same time.

General reservations are available from this Friday (June 16), and all tickets can be found here. Check out the tour poster below for a list of upcoming shows.

Little Simz UK tour poster, 2023. Credit: press release

News of Little Simz’ UK tour comes on the heels of her recently announced series of tours in North America.

The US tour, announced in April, will arrive just before the UK gigs and will begin in September, with stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle and New York. The tour also revealed that Simz would have left a huge financial deficit after canceling her North American tour the previous year.

In December, Simz released the critically acclaimed surprise album NO THANK YOU. NME gave the album four stars, saying that NO THANK YOU’s quiet, understated release has a certain looseness and freedom to the tracks.

The vinyl edition of her fifth studio release, the album, will also be available starting this Friday and can be pre-ordered here.

In other Little Simz news, earlier this year the rapper opened up about his experience working with Damon Albarn and confirmed that he will always have a lot of love and respect for BlurandGorillazlegend.

The two first joined forces in 2017 when she gave a guest spot on the 2017 Gorillaz single Garage Palace. It later appeared on the super deluxe edition of the Humanz album.

