US Open 2023: Nike to release US Open-inspired purple Jordan Retro G golf shoes | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





Coinciding with the US Open this week at the Los Angeles Country Club, Nike has announced a highly anticipated collectible shoe inspired by the event that is part of its ongoing series of major themed drops that consumers, sneakerheads and fans of golf are almost as eagerly awaited. than the tournaments themselves. These retro lavender tips exude speed and grit while creating a summery, cool vibe to match the event and the greats who will be attending. The shoe retails for $220 and will be available on June 16.

As designers Nike and Jordan are known to do, within the golf’s colorful design are further nods to the host location and history of the popular shoe. A translucent plastic sole and visible Air recall the sleek athleticism and kitsch aesthetic of the 1990s, when the original shoe became a staple for basketball players, popularized and named after a young Michael Jordan.

A silver coating glistens the uppers of the shoes, evoking the decadent, high-end style of the City of Angels where the third major of the year will take place. On the soles, sumptuous purple scripts stating Jordan and Golf add a playful touch of cool graffiti to the look. Neon green insoles add a touch of street style to the design. And on the outsoles, spikes that almost read like summer wildflowers provide grip and traction for serious play. For added comfort and stability, the shoe features Nike’s lightweight foam midsole technology to withstand long use and is water repellent for those days when the course demands it.

The shoe can also trace its design inspiration to Michael Jordan’s love of German sports cars, specifically the Porche 911. The red and white colorway of the original Air Jordan 6, released in 1991, is the most recognizable version of the shoe and a close match to the bold red sports cars he preferred. The shoe has seen many iterations over its 24 years of popularity, and this purple version is a perfect fit for the Hollywood context of golfing the third major of the year. RELATED: These Are The Best Michael Jordan Golf Stories We’ve Ever Heard

In this modern, golf-focused rendition, a molded heel tab reminiscent of the one Jordan requested in 1991 to protect his Achilles tendon, along with two holes on the shoe’s tongue, all speak to previous models and athletes. who brought sport and footwear. to his reign today.

