



Maidenhead streets flooded as thunderstorms hit England.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned of possible travel disruptions and possible flooding across the UK on Monday as a rare yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rain, lightning, strong winds and hail, which can cause power outages and damage to buildings in affected areas.

Yellow alerts apply to the eastern and western Midlands and the eastern, south-eastern and south-western parts of England.

Warning lasts until 7pm Monday.

Forecasters said: A cluster or line of very active thunderstorms is moving northwest from Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire towards the West Midlands.

This results in very heavy rainfall, with 30-40 mm falling in about 30 minutes, and in some areas about 60 mm an hour.

Amber weather alerts have been issued for much of England, including London, Oxford, Nottingham and Manchester, followed by additional warnings as thunderstorms hit the UK in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Environment Agency has issued 14 flood warnings across the Midlands.

Britain saw rain, hail and thunderstorms hit the region on Monday, but the Met Office confirmed that more stable weather can be expected heading into the remainder of the week.

A yellow thunderstorm warning was issued on Monday as heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of the UK and flooded roads across the country.

But Simon Partridge, a weather forecaster and meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said the worst thunderstorms have now passed and drier weather is expected later in the week.

He said: There was a very strong thunderstorm today. We’ve seen about 15mm of rain in an hour fairly extensively, but in one or two places we’ve seen close to 30mm of rain in an hour, which has resulted in localized flooding in a very short amount of time.

It also created very demanding driving conditions for the order.

The good news is that the worst is leaving now. As we cool down throughout the evening, the thunderstorms will lose their energy and begin to clear into the Irish Sea.

We have already issued a thunderstorm warning for tomorrow. These look like they’re going to be a step or two down from what we saw today.

Over the course of the day, the high pressure has started to build up again, and when it does, it brings a lot of dry, stable weather, like it’s been for the past few weeks.

It’s getting more solid tomorrow and throughout the week, so tomorrow we’ll see much of the country dry with sunny weather.

Thunderstorms have been gradually moving westward over the past few days as areas of the warmest and most humid air have drifted westward, resulting in thunderstorms expected tomorrow over parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There may be a couple of downpours and it could be pouring, so chances are you’ll see more than 20mm of rain in a couple of hours. Not quite as much as what we’ve seen in the past few days, but definitely enough for anyone traveling. you will have to familiarize yourself with

Martha McCardy Jun 12, 2023 21:41

Maidenhead streets flooded as thunderstorms hit England.

Martha McCardy Jun 12, 2023 20:40

1686597649ICYMI: What regions are affected by the Yellow Weather Alert?

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of the eastern and western Midlands of England and eastern, south-east and south-west England amid flood warnings.

What areas are affected?

Derby Derbyshire Leicestershire Northamptonshire Nottingham Nottinghamshire Rutland Buckinghamshire Oxfordshire Herefordshire Shropshire Staffordshire Stock-on-TrentTelford Leckin Warwickshire West Midlands Concavation Worcestershire

Martha McCardy Jun 12, 2023 20:20

1686596449Watch: Dark thunderstorms over the West Midlands captured in time-lapse video

Dark thunderstorms over the West Midlands captured in time-lapse video

Martha McHardy Jun 12, 2023 20:00

1686594649Thunderstorm warning as Britons face lightning and heavy rain today

Many parts of the UK face thunderstorm warnings with lightning and heavy rain expected on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology warning was issued after scorching temperatures peaking at 32C on Sunday, the hottest day of the year so far.

Yellow warnings apply to many parts of the UK, including London, Oxford, Nottingham and Manchester, with additional warnings for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A warning is in effect from noon to 9pm Monday, with temperatures expected to be close to 30C again.

Dan Stroud, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said he expected a sunny and hot start, with temperatures rising fairly quickly during the morning under strong early summer sunshine and likely triggering thunderous showers.

Martha McHardy Jun 12, 2023 19:30

1686593543Man City Travel Parade postponed due to bad weather’

The Manchester City Treble Parade has been postponed due to inclement weather in the city.

Fans of the football club lined the streets of Manchester this evening to celebrate winning the Champions League in Istanbul this weekend.

A bus parade will take place in Manchester city center this evening and players are expected to arrive on stage before the event closes.

Manchester City fans shelter from the rain ahead of the Treble Parade in Manchester.

(dad)

Manchester City fans shelter from the rain ahead of the Treble Parade in Manchester.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

However, fans have been warned this evening that access to the stage will be restricted due to inclement weather as Manchester is seeing heavy rain and lightning storms, the club said.

According to Manchester City’s website, the gates to the show stage will no longer open at 5pm and entry will be delayed until 7pm. The show was supposed to start at 5:30 pm.

In a statement, they said: Trophy Parade Update: Access to the Stage Show site has been delayed due to reports of severe weather and lightning storms.

This decision was made by Manchester City Council with clubs and other local stakeholders consulted with meteorologists and the Met Office for safety reasons.

Martha McHardy Jun 12, 2023 19:12

1686593449 In photo: Thunderstorms and fog hit Britain as heat wave continues

St Mary of the Castro Church shrouded in fog on the White Cliffs of Dover, Kent.

(dad)

Lightning strikes Wolverhampton around 8:30pm Sunday evening

(dad)

Martha McHardy Jun 12, 2023 19:10

1686592937Photo showing cars driving through floodwaters in Maidenhead

Roads in Maidenhead, Berkshire have been flooded after thunderstorms hit parts of England.

Car driving through floodwater on Gringer Hill in Maidenhead

(dad)

The National Weather Service has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning

(dad)

The National Weather Service has issued a Yellow Weather Alert as thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rain, lightning, high winds and hail to much of the UK.

The Bureau of Meteorology said thunderstorms could cause travel disruptions and possible flooding in eastern and western Midlands and eastern, south-east and south-west England.

Martha McHardy Jun 12, 2023 19:02

1686591949 UK weather forecast this week

Higher temperatures are concentrated in the north, with Manchester, Leeds and Keswick in Cumbria hovering between 30C and 31C, and south-central England staying in the late 20s reaching between 27C and 28C in both London and Cambridge.

More thunderstorms are possible in the first half of the week, with fresher conditions and slightly cooler temperatures towards Thursday and Friday.

UK weather forecast for Tuesday 13 June

(Met Office)

However, sunny weather is lingering over most of the country and is expected to stay above 24C and 25C throughout the week, with potential to reach 29C in Bristol and Birmingham on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler air from the North Sea will reach parts of the UK on Thursday and Friday, particularly the North Sea coast and eastern England.

Martha McHardy Jun 12, 2023 18:45

1686590756Connected: What areas are affected by the yellow weather warning?

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of the eastern and western Midlands of England and eastern, south-east and south-west England amid flood warnings.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for most of England, including London, Oxford, Nottingham and Manchester, as thunderstorms hit the UK, with additional warnings issued for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

(Met Office)

Martha McHardy Jun 12, 2023 18:25

