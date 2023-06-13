US Open 2023 golf odds, expert picks and how to watch: Max Homa, Cameron Smith among favorites





The 2023 US Open takes place this week and, for the first time, the Los Angeles Country Club will host the national championship. It’s also the first time in 75 years that Los Angeles has hosted the US Open, and since the tournament is on the West Coast, enjoy plenty of primetime golf this week to celebrate Father’s Day.

The Los Angeles Country Club will feature two of the longest par 3s in US Open history, and there’s a chance it will also host the shortest par 3 in history. It features five par-3s and three par-5s and will play like a par-70 course this week. It will play over 7,300 yards and feature wider than normal fairways for a US Open.

Scorecard yardage this week at the LACC for 11th (290 yards) and 7th (284) would make them the second and third longest par 3s in @usopengolf history, behind only 8th at Oakmont.

Most golf architecture nerds are excited for this US Open, which excites me to see some great golf this week beyond shelling and gouging. This course is definitely going to require some serious strategy and thought to navigate it. The best ball forwards in the world should be near the top of the leaderboard after this tough ordeal.

Let’s dive into the odds, expert picks, and TV and streaming schedule for the third major of 2023.

US Open 2023 Odds

US Open 2023 expert picks Brendan Quinn: Xander Schauffele

It will eventually happen to Schauffele winning a major and that place makes sense in the world. He was in fine form a T10 at Augusta followed by consecutive top-five finishes at RBC Heritage and Wells Fargo and a T18 at the PGA. If not for a first-round 77 at Muirfield Village, he would have been in the mix at Memorial, but settled for a T24. Schauffele seems to be flying well under the radar, with more attention for fellow Californians Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa to shake off the non-major stigma, but don’t sleep here. Schauffele posted five straight finishes of T7 or better at the US Open (2017-21) before finishing T14 last year, a tournament marked by a third-round 75. Now is the time and LA is the place.

Brody MillerCameron Smith

I want one of the best ball strikers in the world at LACC and one with the short game to handle some of those wild areas around the greens. Going into the Masters, the conversation was fittingly about how his game had declined since leaving for LIV. Since Augusta he has posted finishes of 4, 7, 2, T9 and 11 and that T9 was in the PGA Championship. A lot of picks have been towards ball forwards like Collin Morikawa, but I want someone with the full game to run this course. But if he does not drive it with precision, it may be for nothing.

John HayesScottie Scheffler

At the Los Angeles Country Club, I don’t overlook the world number 1 player, Scottie Scheffler. This setup is going to require extreme precision and emphasize golf strategy and IQ. Scheffler checks all of those boxes and is clearly the best player in the world right now. The strokes won stats in his last 12 rounds against the US Open are absurd. He ranks first in shots won from tee to green, ball striking, teeing off and approaching. Putting is another story. It has been very mediocre and ranks 118th over the same period. Knowing that he skipped the Canadian Open and had a week off to reset the assists. A lot of time and energy will be spent getting more comfortable with your putter and getting back into a groove. Hell needs to see a drop early on Thursday to kick things off. It’s all about trust.

Dennis EsserMax Homa

It’s so hard not to support Scottie Scheffler with the way he plays from tee to green, but his continued struggles with the putter have me looking elsewhere. Adam Scott mentioned that greens and green complexes will be LA Country Clubs’ best defense in June when he played the course in January. I think this US Open is gearing up to be Max Homas’ coming out party on the big stage. It’s already won here when competing in the Pac-12 Championship while dominating another George Thomas design at Riviera Country Club in recent years.

US Open 2023 TV and Streaming Schedule

For featured groups, featured holes and other streaming channels, visit the US Open website for details.

Thursday, June 15 9:40am-1pm on Peacock (streaming)1pm-8pm on USA Network (streaming on Peacock Premium)8pm-11pm on NBC (streaming on Peacock)

Friday, June 16 4:40 p.m.-1 p.m. on Peacock (streaming) 1 p.m.-8 p.m. on USA Network (streaming on Peacock Premium) 8 p.m.-11 p.m. on NBC (streaming on Peacock)

Saturday, June 17-11 p.m. on NBC (streaming on Peacock)

Sunday, June 18, 1812 from noon to 1 p.m. on Peacock (streaming) from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on NBC (streaming on Peacock)

(Photo by Max Homa: Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

