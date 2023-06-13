Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka will face off





LOS ANGELES The golf gods (or NBC) were smiling Monday when the pairings for the 123rd US Open were released.

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, two of the central players in the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle that has unfolded over the past year and a half, will play together in the afternoon at the Los Angeles Country Cub.

Naturally, that should create some additional entertainment in Southern California this week.

Here are all of Thursday’s tee times for the first round of the tournament:

Notable groups

8:13 Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

8:24 Xander Schauele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

12:59 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

1:43 p.m. Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

1:54 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

US Open first round tee times

All hours PT | Start time of the first lap indicated first | * Departure from the 10th hole

06:45 Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

6:45* Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano Hank Lebioda

6:56 a.m. Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa Michael Brennan (a)

06:56* Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a)

7:07 a.m. Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

7:07 a.m. * Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert

7:18 a.m. Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

7:18 a.m.* Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armor

7:29 Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthew Pavon

7:29 a.m.* Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a)

7:40 a.m. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

7:40 a.m.* Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

7:51 a.m. Sungjae Im, KH Lee, JT Poston

7:51 a.m.* Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

8:02 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

8:02 a.m.* Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

8:13 Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

8:13 a.m.* Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

8:24 Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

8:24 a.m.* Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

8:35 a.m. Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

8:35 a.m.* Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

8:46 a.m. Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul

8:46 a.m.* David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon

8:57 a.m. Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

8h57* Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a)

PM departure times

12:15 p.m. Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman

12:15 p.m.* Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

12:26 Simon Forsstrm, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

12:26 p.m. * Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

12:37 Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

12:37* Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque

12:48 Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alexander Del Rey

12:48* Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

12:59 Adrian Meronk, English Harris, Joaquin Niemann

12:59 p.m.* Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

1:10 p.m. Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

1:10 p.m.* Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Matthew Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

1:21 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

1:21 p.m.* Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

1:32 p.m. Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:32 p.m.* Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

1:43 PM Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

1:43 p.m.* Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

1:54 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

1:54 p.m.* Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

2:05pm Sebastin Muoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

2:05 p.m.* Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a)

2:16 p.m. Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)

2:16 p.m.* Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III

2:27 p.m. Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), JJ Gray

2:27 p.m.* Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake

