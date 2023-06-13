US economy will be ‘bumpy and painful’, says Goldman Sachs CEO





New York CNN—

The U.S. economy has been surprisingly resilient this year, but painful bumps are likely, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said in an interview with CNBC Monday morning.

I think we were at an uncertain time, Solomon said of his current economic outlook. I think this is a time to be a little careful.

Solomon predicted that the US economy could find itself in an environment that might not be a recession, but it would definitely look like a recession. That would mean avoiding a hard landing while still coping with slow growth and persistent inflation, he said.

The latest jobs report showed payrolls rose nearly double the average monthly gain in the 10 years before the pandemic, while the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge rebounded higher in April. . Spending also remains strong.

In this economy where good is bad, strong employment and higher wages mean higher inflation, as businesses pass on rising labor costs by raising the price of goods.

Solomon said Monday that while he doesn’t expect Fed policymakers to raise interest rates to fight inflation when they meet later this week, he thinks strong economic indicators and stubborn inflation could mean more hikes in the future. These hikes, he said, will likely make the economic environment a bit more challenging.

If the United States fell into a recession, he added, it probably wouldn’t happen until late this year or early 2024.

Real estate is the largest asset class in the world and after 14 months of interest rate hikes by the Fed, there is no doubt that the real estate market in particular, commercial real estate, is under pressure, has said Solomon.

About 65% of commercial real estate loans are through the mid-sized banking system, he said.

In this environment, this will limit additional lending. It makes capital more attractive and crowds out certain economic activities, he said. It’s just something that was going to have to be resolved. There will likely be bumps and pains along the way for a number of participants.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March and the May sale of bankrupt First Republic Bank to JPMorgan Chase have dramatically changed the outlook for regional banks, and Solomon believes further consolidation is needed to provide safety. of the sector.

I mean, I’m a big believer that there needs to be more bank consolidation, he said. But the bar for Goldman to make a bank acquisition would be extraordinarily high, he added.

Like its Wall Street rivals, Goldman Sachs has been hit by a drop in trading and activity.

Goldman is now bracing for its third round of job cuts in the past year as investment banks grapple with the downturn, Solomon said Monday.

Were still looking to scale the business to seize opportunities, he said. Over the course of the year, we reduced our workforce a little to rebalance.

Fewer than 250 jobs are expected to be affected by the latest round of cost cuts, which will affect a range of employees, including chief executives and other senior executives, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

In January, Goldman Sachs launched much larger layoffs that were expected to result in the loss of 3,200 employees. Last September, Goldman also let go of the underperformers as part of a normal process at the bank.

