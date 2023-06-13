Team British graduates shone at Le Mans as Calado scored a historic victory with Ferrari.





Motorsport UK Academy British Team alum James Calado scored a stunning victory last weekend (10/11 June) in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary in a Ferrari 499P Hypercar shared with Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

The 33-year-old Calado was an integral part of the winning squad, claiming Ferrari’s first overall victory in the French Classic 58 years after a grueling duel with Le Mans and the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship stalwart Toyota.

The #51 car, run by AF Corse, started from pole position before a chaotic first quarter race where most of the leading contenders faced problems via rain-related incidents or mechanical gremlins. Even during the sudden change in position at the front, the winning Ferrari was consistent, avoided trouble, and cycled into a natural lead when darkness fell.

As the race progressed, the only remaining Toyota became the Ferraris’ biggest threat, but the Italian team was able to pull ahead and the trio of Calado, Giovinazzi and Pier Guidi took a historic victory.

In addition to graduating from the British Academy team in 2010, Calado is also a former Formula Renault UK and GP3 runner-up, and in 2013 took 3rd place in GP2, now FIA Formula 2, with test driver duties for the Force India Formula 1 team. A move into sports car racing followed with Ferrari. Career highlights include three WEC GTE titles and two class wins at Le Mans.

2011 British Academy Team driver Alex Lynn also took the podium, with the Cadillac Racing Hypercar sharing third place with Richard Westbrook and Earl Bamber.

Motorsport UK Academy Team UK is a national team of elite athletes selected to receive a bespoke one-on-one performance program when competing at the highest levels of motorsport. Drivers are provided through the Motorsport UK Academy, which selects a new Team UK elite each year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motorsportuk.org/team-uk-graduates-shine-at-le-mans-as-calado-takes-historic-victory-with-ferrari/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos