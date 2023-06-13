US wants to return to UNESCO after leaving during Trump yearsExBulletin





UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay delivers a speech Monday at the group’s headquarters in Paris to announce the United States’ request to resume membership in the organization. Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images

Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images

The United States could soon join UNESCO several years after leaving the body, in part because of what the Trump administration has called bias against Israel.

UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, said in a press release on Monday that the State Department had sent the Paris-based organization a letter announcing its decision to join the educational and cultural body, widely known for its World Heritage List. Sites.

“It is a strong act of confidence in UNESCO and multilateralism,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement. “Not only in the centrality of the Organization’s culture, education, science, information mandate but also in the way in which this mandate is implemented today.”

Congress agreed last year that the United States could make financial contributions to UNESCO, and the group said in December that the country could return as a member, although the proposed plan must be approved by the Member States.

The State Department did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment.

In late 2017, the State Department announced that it would be leaving UNESCO the following year due to anti-Israel bias, financial issues, and other concerns. Nikki Haley, who was then US ambassador to the UN, welcomed UNESCO’s goal but said the group’s “extreme politicization has become a chronic embarrassment”.

The United States cut funding under former President Obama in 2011 following a vote by UNESCO member states to admit Palestine.

The State Department said the move triggered “longstanding legislative restrictions.” The Foreign Relations Authorization Act, passed in 1990, requires the United States to cut off all support for any UN group that grants the Palestine Liberation Organization the same status as other member states.

This is not the first time that the United States has withdrawn from UNESCO only to join them later.

The country left UNESCO in 1984 under President Ronald Reagan, citing “mismanagement and values ​​opposed to ours,” including advocating limits on press freedom, according to the State Department. The United States would not join the corps for nearly two decades.

In 2002, President George W. Bush announced a return to UNESCO, praising the reforms of the management structure and the group’s renewed dedication to the values ​​of press freedom and universal education.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/06/12/1181687608/united-states-unesco-return-membership-funding The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos