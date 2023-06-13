SoCal golfers seek elusive US Open win at LA Country Club





Patrick Cantlay comes out of a bunker during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida on March 4.

(John Raoux/Associated Press)

Birthplace: Long BeachCurrent Home: Jupiter, Florida. US Open finishes: 2011: T21; 2012: T41; 2018: T45; 2019: Q21; 2020: T43; 2021: Q15; 2022: Q14Career earnings: $38,471,554

Cantlay seemed destined for Tour impact early on. He grew up playing at the Tony Virginia Country Club in Long Beach, played at Anaheim Servite High, and as a freshman from UCLA won Haskins and Nicklaus awards as the top college player in the nation.

He played his first US Open in 2011 as a 19-year-old amateur, finishing a respectable 21st, then shot 60, the lowest score ever by an amateur at the Travelers Championship. Cantlay went on to spend a record 55 consecutive weeks as the top amateur in the world.

Difficulties followed. He fell to 41st at the 2012 US Open and waited until 2018 for a third attempt, this time as a polished professional. Still, he stumbled to a ho-hum 45th, and in four years since hasn’t finished higher than 14th.

Cantlay was grief-stricken in 2016 when his best friend, caddy and high school teammate Chris Roth was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Newport Beach with Cantlay standing just yards away. During this time, he was sidelined for an entire year due to a stress fracture in his back. Sometimes he retreated into a private world.

You don’t know how you’re going to react in this situation, Cantlay said in 2017. I’m standing there talking to the policeman and he says: Do you want a towel or something to wipe yourself off? I was completely covered in blood. I didn’t realize it.

Your level of importance, your awareness of what is usually a big deal, was not a big deal to me. And I felt like that for months afterwards.

Cantlay rebounded. His career took off in 2018-19 and culminated in the 2021 Tour Championship, when he won $15 million after holding down Jon Rahm in one shot. He was named PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Lately, however, Cantlay has been chosen for a strange reason: a slow pace of play. It happened at the Masters in April and then again a week later at Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, SC, where he finished third but was forced to fend off hecklers. His caddie, Matt Minister, knocked down a spectator who shouted, Hurry up.

This, of course, was captured on video and shared on Twitter.

For his part, Cantlay handled the situation well. After taking a hole-in-one at Harbor Town, he tweeted, Play faster!

