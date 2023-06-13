Woman jailed for taking abortion pills during UK lockdown in 2020.





A woman has been jailed after pleading guilty to purchasing drugs to induce an abortion between the ages of 32 and 34 weeks of pregnancy.

A 44-year-old mother of three sent an abortion-inducing drug after calling the UK Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) during lockdown in 2020 and lying about how long she was pregnant. The court heard on Monday.

Prosecutors said the woman, who did not reveal her name, visited the Internet several times between February and May 2020, including “how to hide pregnancy lumps,” “how to have an abortion without going to the doctor,” and “how to have an abortion without going to the hospital.” He said he did a search. She loses her baby at 6 months.”

The woman, who had three sons before becoming pregnant again in 2019, did not see a doctor about the pregnancy because she was “embarrassed” and did not know how old she was, the court said.

She spoke with a nurse practitioner from BPAS, an abortion treatment service, on May 6, 2020, and based on her answers to questions about her pregnancy, it was confirmed that she was only around 7 weeks pregnant, and she was given an abortion pill at post.

A few days later, on May 11, 2020, at 6:39 PM after taking the medication, a 999 call was received saying the woman was in labor.

Her child was born during the call, prosecutors told the court.

The baby was not breathing, and despite resuscitation by paramedics who arrived at the scene around 7:00 p.m., the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital in about 45 minutes.

An autopsy confirmed that the baby was between 32 and 34 weeks of gestation at birth.

Her causes of death were documented as stillbirth and maternal use of abortion drugs.

The woman was initially charged with child abuse and pleaded not guilty.

She later pleaded guilty to the 1861 Substitute Charge of Section 58 of the Crimes for Violation of the Interpersonal Act, which administered drugs or used instruments to procure an abortion, which was accepted by the prosecution.

The maximum sentence is life imprisonment.

“She lied to BPAS about how pregnant she was and they sent her pills,” said attorney Robert Price.

“The baby was not full term, but was entering a developmental stage. Several lengthy searches on the Internet revealed the level of planning.

“Taking the drug was a premeditated and deliberate act that her intention may have been to procure an abortion.”

Justice Pepperall acknowledged it was an emotional case and said it was more “tragic” because the woman had not pleaded guilty earlier.

He said the woman, who was sentenced to an extra 28 months in prison, will serve 14 months in custody after her release and the rest under license.

An official spokesman for the prime minister told reporters when Rishi Sunak was asked in what circumstances he was convinced that criminalizing abortion was the right approach. I don’t know of any plans to deal with that approach.

