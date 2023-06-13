Blinken hails US progress on spying on China after Cuba revelations | Military news





US officials say China has operated spy facilities in Cuba for years that were upgraded in 2019.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has responded to an alleged Chinese spy operation based in Cuba, saying it was part of a larger effort by Beijing that Washington has sought to thwart.

Monday’s statement comes days after a US official confirmed that China has operated an intelligence unit in Cuba for years and upgraded it in 2019.

Blinken said on Monday that the operation in Cuba was one of many sensitive efforts by Beijing around the world to expand its overseas logistics based on the collection infrastructure developments that the administration of US President Joe Biden has announced. informed upon taking office.

Beijing’s goal was to project and sustain military power at a greater distance, Blinken said.

On Friday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby pushed back against a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that Cuba and China had reached a new preliminary agreement to build a spy base. on the island nation in exchange for billions of dollars.

We have seen the report; that is not correct, he told Reuters news agency, without specifying what was incorrect.

A US official, speaking on the merits, told reporters on Saturday that while Beijing had long operated intelligence-gathering facilities on the island, it was an ongoing problem, not a new development.

Kirby stood by his earlier comments on Monday, saying the framing of the original report was indeed inaccurate, but he was unable to provide further context afterwards because it had not been declassified.

We were as open as we should have been when the first stories emerged, he said, speaking at the White House.

Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, on Twitter, had called the report slanderous speculation.

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson last week accused the United States of spreading rumors and slander.

Blinken, speaking alongside his Italian counterpart on Monday, did not refer to the WSJ report or its content.

Instead, the top US diplomat called spying a years-old problem, suggesting the response from former US President Donald Trump’s administration had been inadequate.

In our view, despite awareness of grassroots efforts and some attempts to address the challenge in the previous administration, we have not made enough progress on this issue, he said, and we needed a more direct approach.

Blinken, who is expected to travel to Beijing later this month, said he could not go into all the measures the Biden administration is taking to counter Chinese espionage.

But strategy begins with diplomacy. We have engaged governments considering hosting the CRP [Peoples Republic of China] basics at high levels. We exchanged information with them, he said.

Our experts assess that our diplomatic efforts have slowed down this PRC effort, something they were watching very carefully, he added.

Cuba and China, under communist control, have enjoyed stable relations for years and have pursued trade and development initiatives together.

The United States imposed an arms embargo on Cuba for decades, despite regular condemnations from the United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, Washington’s relations with Beijing have become increasingly strained in recent years, epitomized by an imbroglio earlier in the year over an alleged spy balloon that drifted over the United States.

The latest revelations come as several Latin American countries have moved in recent years to officially recognize China, with critics accusing Beijing of leveraging financial support to strengthen ties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/12/blinken-hails-us-progress-on-china-spying-after-cuba-revelations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos