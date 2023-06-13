George Soross’ indelible record in England goes deeper than Black Wednesday | economics





philanthropist. intellectual. A staunch opponent of totalitarianism. George Soros is all of this. Even at the age of 92, he hasn’t lost his power to make headlines, as evidenced by his decision to hand over control of the multi-billion dollar Open Society Foundation to his son, Alex.

It has been a long time since Soros became an active investor, and he focused on how to use the wealth he had raised in areas of primary interest: building democracy and supporting human rights.

But he will forever be known as the financier who led a speculative attack on the pound more than 30 years ago that led to the bankruptcy of the Bank of England.

And for good reason. Black Wednesday, as it is known, was a pivotal moment. It was a classic example of the power of financial markets. As well as rethinking Britain’s entire economic strategy and establishing an inflation targeting regime that is still in effect today.

Soros has many enemies. In recent years, attendees at his annual dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos have heard him warn that China’s Xi Jinping will use artificial intelligence to bolster the one-party state and that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could be the start. . of World War III.

In America, Soros is hated by many Republicans. Partly because he didn’t have time for Donald Trump, but also because, as a billionaire and supporter of Jewish globalization who supports the Democratic Party, he has fallen prey to increasingly ferocious anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

In fact, Soros is far more complicated than this ogre image of a moneylender financier would suggest. As a student at the London School of Economics, he was influenced by the philosopher Karl Popper, who said that it is impossible to establish anything with absolute certainty and that ideologies that claim to have discovered the secret of universal truth are making false claims. Because they are flawed, Popper said, these ideologies of both the left and the right can only be enforced by force and will lead to tyrannical regimes.

Popper’s insights helped Soros develop a critique of financial markets known as reflexivity. These decisions then changed reality through a feedback loop. Soros said his belief in reflexivity meant he was able to successfully predict the 2008 global financial crisis.

Paradoxically, however, the financial jackpots he is best known for were when markets acted with clear rationality. Like other currency traders, Soros believed there was an apparent tension between the John Majors government’s decision to defend the value of the pound within the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) and the dire state of the British economy at the end of 1992.

Britain joined the ERM in less than two years and has committed to keeping the pound within the band established for the German mark. The orthodox way to support a currency is to raise interest rates, but when unemployment exceeded 3 million, interest rates were already 10%.

Soros and his fellow speculators have gambled that the pound will eventually depreciate as there are limits to how much pain the government is prepared to inflict on its own people. The gamble was right. After announcing that interest rates would rise to 15% (a decision that was never implemented) the government gave in and announced that the UK’s ERM membership would be suspended. Soros sorted it out.

Black Wednesday was a bruising and humbling event, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the economy. The pound plummeted, which was good for exports. Interest rates were cut and a long boom of 16 years followed. But despite Soros being a staunch supporter of the EU, his activities ignited a long fuse of European skepticism that eventually led to the 2016 Brexit vote.

