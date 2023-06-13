UK house prices have already collapsed by 12% and the worst is ‘yet to come’





Home prices have already fallen 12 per cent in real terms and a much larger decline is growing, leading real estate experts have warned.

Jonathan Rolande of the National Association of Property Buyers warned that the sector is looking over the precipice.

“After proving to be more resilient than many expected, the real estate market may finally be able to get back on the ground after nearly a decade of upward journey,” he told GB News exclusively.

“Just as many thought the worst was past, ambitious homebuyers, homeowners and owners will be hit hard by another rate hike.

“Stubborn inflation at almost 9%, far from the 2% target, could lead to a rate hike by the Bank of England later this month and mortgage lenders are starting to prepare for it.

“Many mortgage deals have been canceled and replaced with higher cost offers.

“A 250,000 mortgage is now about 400 more expensive than a year ago.”

This is because the rate of increase in house prices in May turned negative for the first time since 2012.

Across the UK, general property values ​​fell 0.3 per cent month-over-month to 286,896 units in April, Halifax said.

Rolande added: “The exodus of landlords, which increases the supply of real estate in the market, and a factor in the general cost of living and tax burdens that are already taking money out of pockets, is a clear indication why the market is looking over the precipice.

“But will it fall? Sadly, it has already begun.

“The headline drop is only about 3%, but the reality is much worse for sellers. Divorce, probate, and financial woes, people with dire reasons to sell may struggle and need to cut it further.”

The annual rate of increase in house prices turned negative for the first time since 2012 in May.

Recent inflation data has triggered a surge in market interest rates.

Investors were scrambling to price further increases in borrowing costs ahead of the Bank of England’s expected increase.

“Moreover, real prices are rising at 9 per cent, so compared to fuel or shopping cart prices, the decline is already close to 12 per cent,” says real estate expert Rolande.

“Current circumstances mean, in my opinion, the potential for further price declines is very high. We are not yet in the realm of an overall house price collapse, but unless we do something to avoid it, that is the direction to go.”

