The think tank has revealed that UK regulators are ‘chasing the cryptocurrency sector abroad’.





According to the Digital Economy Commissioner, UK financial regulators are essentially chasing the offshore cryptocurrency sector with a hardline approach, and there is a risk of a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis as consumers turn to offshore banks that are not regulated in the UK. there is. plan.

Ijeoma Okoli, director of the cryptocurrency think tank, said despite a lot of positive noise about cryptocurrencies in the UK, there are not enough clear signs of progress.

It comes one week after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced consumer protection overhauls that would introduce a cooling-off period for first-time crypto investors and ban referral marketing.

If you turn back the clock a year or so ago, you would see that a large portion of the crypto population was complaining about the FCA, Okoli said during a panel at London Tech Week 2023. Nothing has changed in FCA at this time.

[The FCA is] Not approving companies to set up in the UK was negative because it doesn’t encourage the sector in the UK, but it was also negative from an investor protection perspective.

She said UK consumers are accessing crypto services through companies operating out of the region because of the way UK laws are currently written.

The risk is that if crypto services are not properly regulated in the UK and those outside the country are not regulated in their jurisdictions then there is a gap.

Think back to 2008, when many British consumers lost money. [foreign] Banking is not regulated in the UK. Until the law changes, the same thing could happen now.

The MP called for meaningful crypto asset regulation by 2025, a dedicated crypto unit, and a crypto tsar to make the UK an early leader in the space.

