Britain shoots for the stars as space-based solar power prepares to take off





Britain’s leading universities and technology companies receive multi-million pound government investment to drive innovation in this fast-emerging sector. Space-based solar power offers enormous potential to bolster the UK’s energy security by using panels on satellites to collect energy from the sun and safely transmit it back to Earth. , Grant Shapps will speak to London Tech Week in today’s keynote.

The UK’s space-based solar power industry is poised to take off thanks to millions of government investments to develop cutting-edge technology.

Speaking today at London Tech Week, Energy Security Minister Grant Shapps will announce leading UK universities and technology companies receiving $4.3 million in government funding to drive innovation in the sector.

Gap-based solar power uses a satellite’s panels to collect energy from the sun and transmit it safely back to Earth via wireless technology.

Award-winning projects include University of Cambridge, which will develop ultra-light solar panels for satellites that can operate in the high radiation conditions of space, and Queen Mary University of London, which is working on wireless systems that will enable harvested solar energy. transmitted from space to Earth.

At an early stage of development, the technology has enormous potential to strengthen the UK’s energy security, reduce the need for fossil fuels and lower household costs. of that time.

An independent study in 2021 found that space-based solar power could generate up to 10 GW of electricity per year by 2050, a quarter of the UK’s current electricity demand. It could create a multi-billion pound industry with 143,000 jobs across the country supporting one of the Prime Minister’s priorities for economic growth.

The UK is committed to developing space-based solar energy among several countries, including Japan and the United States. Earlier this month, scientists at the California Institute of Technology claimed to have achieved a world first by successfully transmitting solar energy from space to Earth.

Secretary of Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps said:

I want Britain to go boldly where no country has gone before. In other words, it is to enhance energy security by receiving power directly from space.

We are taking a huge leap forward by putting the UK at the forefront of this rapidly emerging industry as we support the development and prepare for the launch of this exciting technology.

By winning this new space race, we can transform the way we power our nation and provide cheaper, cleaner and safer energy for generations to come.

The eight projects to be funded in the government’s Space Based Solar Power Innovation Competition, part of the flagship Billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, are:

Cambridge University is receiving more than 770,000 to develop ultra-light solar panels that can survive for long periods of time in high-radiation environments such as space conditions. This will help increase the lifespan of these satellites, improve energy yields and lower the cost per unit of energy. London’s Queen Mary University is developing a high-efficiency wireless power transmission system over long distances, and MicroLink Devices UK Ltd of Port Talbot, South Wales, is working to develop a new generation of lightweight, flexible solar panels that can be used in solar satellites, which the University of Bristol is receiving 449,000 won. It has won more than 100 awards. 353,000+ Didcot’s Catapult Ltd to generate simulations of solar space wireless power transfer capabilities to explore the potential of this technology and provide further evidence of the performance, safety and reliability of space-based solar satellite applications. An experiment to test the electronic steering and beam quality of the above space satellite antenna technology. The company is taking on more than 424,000 people for another project looking at how to generate commercial space-based solar power that could provide a reliable source of electricity for Imperial College London, England, to assess the key benefits and impacts of space. The EDF Energy R&D UK Center Ltd is accepting over 295,000 for research on the potential of introducing space-based solar energy to the UK. We will receive more than 25,000 for research to improve our knowledge of value. grid

The UK is already a world leader in renewable technology, with four largest wind farms in the world, and since 2010 more than 99% of the country’s solar PV capacity has been installed, enough to power 4 million homes.

Building on this momentum, the government is making Space Solar the UK’s new clean energy industry, with $3.3 million from the Energy Security Department and Net Zero and 1 million from the British Space Agency.

This new industry builds on the historical link between space technology and solar power as a clean energy source. It brings together the UK’s space and energy industries, bringing together the country’s leading researchers and entrepreneurs in the field to realize the transformative potential of space-based solar power.

Dr Mamatha Maheshwappa, Head of Payload Systems at the British Space Agency, said:

Space technology and solar energy have a long history. The need to power satellites has been a key driver in increasing the efficiency of solar panels that generate electricity for homes and businesses today.

There is significant potential for the space and energy sectors to work together to support the development of space-based solar power, and the British Space Agency has donated $1 million to these innovative projects to take this innovative concept to the next level.

Professor Xiadong Chen from Queen Mary University of London’s (QMUL) Institute of Antennas and Electromagnetism said:

QMUL has been a world leader in the application of wireless technology to industrial applications since the laboratory was founded in 1968.

This NZIP grant provides an opportunity to expand work to explore how the latest microwave technology can be used to develop cost-effective solutions that deliver net zero using the abundant solar energy resources found in space. .

We look forward to working with the UK space industry and others to develop solutions that will ultimately benefit humanity greatly.

Frank Schofs, Technical Director for the Satellite Applications Catapults project, said:

We are excited to build on the success of the SBSP Enablers project with two projects to advance the CASSIOPeiA architecture with our supply chain partners.

These transformative projects within the SBSP innovation portfolio will play a pivotal role in advancing SBSP’s realization and will propel the UK towards our ambitious net zero target.

We are very excited about the opportunities ahead and the positive impact SBSP will have on our sustainable energy landscape.

Professor Goran Strbac of Imperial College London said:

A key objective of our work is to assess the role and value of SBSP technology in supporting a cost-effective transition to securing a zero-carbon energy future in the UK.

NZIP funding enables enhancement of analytical modeling tools to quantitatively analyze: The impact of grid reliability on the costs and benefits of SBSPs in future low-inertia power system operation and (d) the security of energy supplied by SBSPs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-shoots-for-the-stars-as-space-based-solar-power-prepares-for-lift-off The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

