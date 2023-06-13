US Open DFS Chooses 2023: Why I’m Losing Max Homa | This is the loop





The Los Angeles Country Club North Course will host one of the most impactful and memorable major championships in recent memory, and I don’t think that’s hyperbole. With everything going on in the world of golf combined with a major tournament being played in the heart of Beverly Hills, this is going to produce unreal drama.

The course itself demands elite ball striking but ties the first two shots together like few other courses. There are plenty of holes that will be blind approaches if you don’t hit your disc in the right place. Normally departure and approach are two different skills, but they will definitely play together more this week than most.

Here are the players who have my interest and those who definitely don’t this week at US Open 2023

Viktor Hovland ($10,000 DraftKings | $11,300 FanDuel)

If we’re looking for elite ball hitters, look no further than Viktor Hovland. Fresh off their Memorial win, Hovland has incredible metrics to tackle the LACC. He has won shots in 18 consecutive events, according to the RickRunGood.com golf database. During that streak, he has two wins and eight more top 20s. He has three consecutive top-seven finishes in the majors, and LACC might arguably be the best setup for him.

Xander Schauele ($9,600 DraftKings | $11,100 FanDuel)

Speaking of major championship success, Schauffele has earned five consecutive top-18 finishes, dating back to the 2022 PGA Championship. pitch in nine of his 24 career major starts. He enters this week earning 28+ shots in his last four events alone, making him a solid option to win his first major title.

Joaquin Niemann ($7,700 DraftKings | $9,500 FanDuel)

Niemann went wire-to-wire in Riviera in 2022, another famous design by George C. Thomas. He doesn’t have the same depth of metrics since residing on the LIV Tour, but we know he’s a good ball-striker with enough distance to compete. He should be able to tap into his fitness and creativity to make some noise this week in Los Angeles.

Wyndham Clark ($7,500 DraftKings | $8,800 FanDuel)

There was only one spot on the schedule for Clark, who missed out on the PGA Championship cut right after winning the Wells Fargo Championship. I can forgive him for that! Since the start of 2023, he’s become one of the best iron players on the tour, and he combines that with elite distance and a competent short game. He is very dangerous every time he plays.

Sam Stevens ($6,600 DraftKings | $8,000 FanDuel)

Stevens extended his cut streak to five, which includes some really impressive events like the Memorial, the PGA Championship and the Wells Fargo Championship. His putter is a problem, but he was able to cover those losses with high level ball striking. It will only be his third major, but he’s made the cut in each of his last two, including a 49th-place finish at last year’s US Open.

Scottie Scheffler ($10,500 DraftKings | $12,100 FanDuel)

Scheffler is breaking all models right now. He lost a staggering 8.52 strokes/putting at the Memorial and still finished third. To put that into perspective, there have only been 162 instances where a golfer has lost eight strokes putting and making the cut in a single event. Previously, the best result of these instances was John Rollins finishing T-26 at the Zurich Classic 2021. Scheffler is, by far, the best tee-to-green player on the planet, and he could still win even if he loses several strokes with the flatstick.

Jordan Spieth ($9,200 DraftKings | $10,700 FanDuel)

Spieth’s two best driving performances of the year have come in his last three starts. He gained 5.70 shots from the start at the PGA Championship and 4.27 at the Memorial. Combine those recent driving gains with positive approach performances in 11 of his last 12, and you’ve got a golfer blushing him. Hell will be able to tap into their creativity and short-game magic at the LACC to scare the rest of the field.

Tony Finau ($8,800 DraftKings | $10,300 FanDuel)

Finau has been a bit of a disappointment since winning in Mexico, but the price is right given his raw talent and ability to follow this course. Finau won’t care how many yards are on the scorecard because he has all the power he needs. Prior to his recent slump, he had won multiple approach shots in 11 consecutive starts, according to golf database RickRunGood.com. He took extra time before this week so I expect him to be well rested and composed.

Bryson DeChambeau ($7,600 DraftKings | $9,800 FanDuel)

DeChambeau currently plays some of his best golfers, earning three consecutive top-10 finishes, highlighted by a T-4 in the PGA Championship. He crushed it at Oak Hill, where he gained 7.46 strokes on the start and tacked on another 4.32 on the approach. He’s missed the cut in each of his last two Masters, but has found the weekend in every other major tournament since the 2020 PGA Championship.

Hayden Buckley ($6,900 DraftKings | $7,900 FanDuel)

Buckley isn’t a safe option, but he has a skill set that becomes more valuable on demanding courses. His ability to earn multiple hits from the start is among the elite of the PGA Tour. The rest of his game is questionable, but he warmed up in the irons (Wells Fargo and RBC Heritage) while earning shots by scoring four of his last six. If you need security, Buckley is not your man. If you’re willing to risk it for a potential reward, click on its name.

Max Homa ($9,400 DraftKings | $10,800 FanDuel)

Over the past year, everyone has been bookmarking Homa to compete in this US Open. For good reason: The California kid has the course record, shooting a 61 during the Pac-12s in 2013. But Homas isn’t playing as well as he was expected to start 2023. He’s lost shots off the tee in five of his last six starts. For comparison, from winning the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship to winning the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Homa has played in 16 measured events and only once lost strokes on the tee. The rest of his game is leaking and he is now being asked to pay a price that seems high.

Sungjae Im ($8,400 DraftKings | $9,900 FanDuel)

It’s shocking that I can come across this list on a golf course that will reward elite balls. However, Im has dropped 4.99 shots in his last four starts, including two disappointing MCs. Three of Ims’ top five career majors have all come to Augusta National, which makes us wonder how his game will translate to other major venues.

Dustin Johnson ($8,300 DraftKings | $10,400 FanDuel)

The performance we saw from Dustin Johnson at Oak Hill was Fools Gold. He was giving up a lot of shots from tee to green and riding a searing putter to even make the weekend. The regression came on Saturday and Johnson faded to a T-55 finish. His T-23 at LIV Golf DC was uninspiring and leaves more questions than answers about his form for this week.

Cameron Davis ($7,300 DraftKings | $8,500 FanDuel)

Davis moved up the standings Sunday at the PGA Championship by shooting a 65 and earning himself a T-4 finish. Since then, he hasn’t been able to muster much. He missed both cuts at the Charles Schwab Challenge and Memorial while losing shots in more areas than he cares to admit. Its been a straight year for Davis who seems to be on another downtrend.

Kurt Kitayama ($6,800 DraftKings | $8,700 FanDuel)

Kitayama is one of the few non-Rahm and non-Schefler winners in an elevated event this year. However, since that victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he has missed five cuts in nine starts. He struggled to keep it in play off the tee, and he struggled with distance control on his second shot. These are two areas where you don’t want any flaws when heading to Los Angeles.

