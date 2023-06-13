Weather: Parts of the UK experiencing heat waves, the Met Office says. british news





The UK, which stretches from northwest to southeast, is officially experiencing a heatwave, the National Weather Service said.

A heatwave is defined as 3 consecutive days where the maximum daily temperature meets or exceeds the heatwave temperature threshold.

Thresholds vary by county, with highs of 28C in and around London and lows of 25C in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

Image: Met Office heat wave map. Photo: The Met Office

It comes as a weather warning for thunderstorms remains in effect from 12pm to 9pm for Scotland and Northern Ireland after heavy rain, hail and lightning hit most parts of the UK on Monday.

Previous yellow thunderstorm warnings covered parts of Leicester, Birmingham, Worcester, Gloucester and Oxford, with parts of Liverpool and the North West also affected.

The Manchester City Trophy Parade, which won the treble on Saturday, was also temporarily suspended due to heavy rain.

Image: Start of Manchester City Parade delayed due to rain

However, warmer weather has returned to the UK and highs of 28C (82.4F) are expected for both London and Manchester on Tuesday at 4-5pm.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has also issued a high air pollution warning for people in the capital for the second time this year due to high temperatures and pollution carried from the continent.

He asked people to “take care of themselves” and avoid unnecessary car trips and instead walk, bike or use public transport.

2:30 England hotter than Ibiza

With dry weather expected to continue into the second half of the week, Natural England president Tony Juniper urged weather readers to change their tone when talking about hot sunny days.

“Our rivers and wetlands are dying and wildlife is disappearing. We need rain. OK. You can’t make the weather, but don’t say global warming is a positive thing,” he wrote in a tweet.

The West Cumbria Rivers Trust (WCRT) and the National Trust have warned that rivers in some of the UK’s wettest areas are almost completely drying up, creating “catastrophic” conditions for wildlife such as fish.

Image: The completely dry riverbed of the Derwent River near Rosthwaite. Photo: West Cumbria Rivers Trust Image: Horses resting under a tree in Basingstoke Common, Hampshire.

Temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded over the weekend in Kew Gardens in south-west London, warmer than Monaco and the French Riviera, where temperatures stayed in the low 20s in most parts of the UK.

It was just shy of the year’s high of 32.2C (89.96F) recorded in Chertsey, Surrey on Saturday.

