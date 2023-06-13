Letter to US Governors from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Medicaid Reviews





Dear Governor:

I am writing to follow up on my March 2023 letter regarding states’ efforts to return to pandemic Medicaid operations pre-COVID-19. As full Medicaid renewals begin, it is critically important to ensure that individuals do not lose coverage solely due to administrative processes. I urge you to embrace all of the options we have provided to help eligible individuals and families maintain their health coverage during this process and to leverage all state partners to help individuals and families meet the renewal forms.

High-quality health care coverage is a prerequisite for having meaningful access to the health care system, which provides peace of mind and security for every American family. The Department of Health and Human Services, through our Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is closely monitoring changes in Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) enrollment. I am deeply concerned about the number of people who lose coverage unnecessarily, especially those who appear to have lost coverage for preventable reasons that state Medicaid offices have the authority to prevent or mitigate.

Given the high number of people losing coverage due to administrative processes, I urge you to review the flexibilities currently elected by your states and consider going further to adopt the existing and new policy options we have proposed to protect eligible individuals and families against procedural termination. I am pleased to announce several new options that states may consider adopting, such as allowing states to use their managed care plans to help beneficiaries complete these forms. These new options build on the existing flexibilities we have already offered to states, such as:

Extend refills for all populations over 12 months, which will allow more time to run a smooth process and prevent systems from becoming clogged. A smooth process reduces the burden not only on individuals and families, but also on state eligibility systems. Taking the time to do the process correctly will ensure that those who are eligible for continued coverage do not experience a gap in care and those who are no longer eligible transition easily to other sources of coverage. Maximize the use of data sources, such as rotating individuals based on their eligibility for other programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) . This will help reduce the need for some people to complete and return a Medicaid renewal form. Partnering with managed care plans and using data available from the United States Postal Service to update people’s contact information so they actually receive the renewal forms that states send.

These are just a few of the options that help maintain coverage for eligible people, there are many more, and we welcome the opportunity to provide technical assistance to implement these policies.

A complete list of available state policies is available here.

In addition to these flexibilities, I encourage all states to partner with stakeholders on the ground to engage more directly with Medicaid and CHIP families. A recent survey of Medicaid enrollees found that two-thirds of people did not know if their condition reverted to regular Medicaid operations. We all need to do a lot more to make sure everyone with Medicaid or CHIP coverage knows to check their mailbox and/or email for a renewal form and return it immediately to maintain their coverage.

I urge you to work with local governments, community organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and leaders, grocery stores, pharmacies, and anyone else in your communities who can help people understand the Medicaid and CHIP renewal process. . We have innovative examples of this commitment across the country. For example, in Illinois, Chicago Public Schools provides direct assistance to families renewing their Medicaid and CHIP coverage, including sending information home with students and hosting community and outreach events. go even further to ensure that no eligible beneficiary suffers an avoidable loss of coverage.

Any avoidable loss of coverage is concerning, but I’m particularly concerned that children will lose coverage because their parents don’t understand that even if they experience a coverage transition, their children are most likely still eligible for coverage through Medicaid or CHIP. HHS is committed to doing everything in its power to ensure that our children have access to the care they need. Even if parents think they are no longer eligible, states should ask parents to continue filling out their renewal forms for their children. We also invite you to include messages about Medicaid renewals in schools, early childhood programs, and summer camps to parents.

As you know, states must comply with federal rules regarding how they do Medicaid and CHIP renewals, and individuals must have the due process to which they are entitled in order for states to continue to receive funding. increased federal. We take our oversight responsibilities very seriously, and while we know states are working hard to meet federal requirements, we will not hesitate to use the compliance authority provided by Congress, including asking states to suspend procedural terminations under the conditions described by the consolidated credits. Law of 2023, if necessary.

As Secretary of Health and Human Services, I am committed to ensuring that every American has access to affordable, quality health coverage. Our partnership is essential to making this a reality, and I urge every state to go above and beyond to ensure eligible people are covered. My team is ready to help you.

Thank you for your continued partnership.

Sincerely,

Xavier Becerra

Endnotes

1Source: https://www.cps.edu/services-and-supports/health-and-wellness/connecting-to-medicaid-and-snap-cfbu/

