



The UK has endured the worst export record of any G7 member excluding Japan over the past decade, according to a new analysis that will pressure the UK government to reconsider its post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

As most of the world’s seven other major economies rebounded from the pandemic, UK export growth remained sluggish as businesses doing business with the EU faced additional bureaucracy and costs as a result of the country leaving the bloc.

According to figures from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), UK exports of goods and services were $813 billion in 2012 and only increased by 6% to $862.6 billion in 2021.

This compares to double-digit growth rates in Canada (10.2%), France (16.1%), Germany (22.7%), Italy (15.9%) and the United States (13.8%). Exports from the 27 member states of the EU increased by 29.1% over the same period.

An analysis of UNCTAD figures provided by the House of Commons Library found that UK exports in 2019, before the pandemic, were $881.6 billion, about $20 billion higher than figures published in 2021.

UK export growth

Only Japan, which was particularly exposed to falling demand from China as it became more self-sufficient in commodities such as automobiles, auto parts and steel, recorded a worse result than the UK, with its trade value rising by 0.5%. % from 912.2 billion in 2012 to 917.5 billion in 2021.

The trade and cooperation agreement Britain signed with the EU after years of debate is set to be reviewed in 2024. Labor leader Keir Starmer said he would seek better trade terms, although the government he led had limited scope. Any change can be prevented by excluding single market re-entry or by negotiating a new customs union.

There have been repeated complaints from business leaders about the various post-Brexit obstacles to trade with the EU and the UK government’s lack of commitment to addressing them.

Most recently, Vauxhall, Jaguar Land Rover and Ford, three of the world’s biggest automakers, told the government they threatened British electric car production and said they needed to renegotiate with the EU to change post-Brexit rules, due out next year.

In its most recent forecast, the Office for Budget Responsibility expected the weakness in UK overall trade to continue over the next two years, with exports expected to decline by 6.6% in 2023 and 0.3% in 2024.

Shadow Trade Minister Gareth Thomas said disappointing export growth over the past decade was a direct result of the added burden on companies exporting to Europe.

He said: Over the past decade, the Tories have failed to meet key trade targets, cut support for companies seeking new export deals, and made trade with key allies more difficult.

The Labor Government will ensure our trade policies for the British people and ensure our businesses can grow and prosper with a mission to secure the best sustainable growth in the G7.

A Commerce Department spokesperson did not explain the relatively poor performance over the past decade, but did provide figures from the National Statistical Office, suggesting exports were up year-over-year.

The government also pointed out that healthier export outcomes come from services such as finance, where trade is less dependent on the EU than goods. About 36% of services exports are in blocks compared to 47% of goods exports.

“In the 12 months to March 2023, the value of UK exports increased by 24 per cent from current prices, while exports of services reached an all-time high of $415 billion,” a government spokesperson said.

Demand for world-class British goods and services continues to grow around the world and by continuing to support these fantastic businesses on their export journey, we are helping to create more jobs, pay higher wages and grow the economy. .

