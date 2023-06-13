US unprepared for war with China, expert warns





Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang discusses China’s spy base in Cuba, reports the Pentagon fears a potential war with China and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s upcoming trip.

US military readiness is under scrutiny as the country’s relationship with China remains uncertain.

Gordon Chang, senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, told “Mornings with Maria” on Monday that the United States “isn’t ready to fight China” because the country is failing to deter its biggest adversary.

“It’s not just a matter of [them] have a larger navy than ours. It’s also a matter that they have types of weapons that we don’t have and currently have no defense for,” he warned.

Chang continued, saying that although the United States has nearly a dozen aircraft carriers, it might not be “useful” or “useful” in a fight against China.

He also hinted at the possibility that China has cruise missiles “equipped with nuclear weapons”. Although he has denied these claims, Chang remains skeptical.

The Department of Defense did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Chinese servicemen march in the parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The Gatestone Institute senior researcher went on to say that the American people “should panic” as the Pentagon finally closes in on the looming threat.

“We’ve known for a while that trendlines were really working against us,” he said in response to a Politico report. “It’s been a matter of Pentagon failure and political administration failure.”

US Pentagon in Washington DC, aerial view from above (iStock)

President Biden and his administration have been harshly criticized for failing to confront the Chinese Communist Party over the origins of COVID and the multiple spy campaigns launched against the United States

On Saturday, the Biden administration confirmed that China was increasing its spy efforts in Cuba, calling it an “ongoing problem” that predates the current president, though officials initially ignored the spy base’s report. as being inaccurate.

“It looks like President Biden thinks he’s president of China instead of the United States,” Chang said. “The administration tried to mislead the American public to sugarcoat what China did.”

US President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon/AP Newsroom)

The Biden administration’s domestic and foreign policies have drawn bipartisan criticism at home and abroad.

Since taking office, Biden has rolled back the Trump-era China Initiative, waived sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and most recently struck a deal on nuclear weapons and hostages. with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“I don’t understand what’s going on,” Chang said when discussing the president’s efforts to “punch more money into Iran.”

“We have never seen such a rapid collapse in America’s standing in the world,” he added. “And it’s not because we are weak, it’s because we have no political will and we have a misguided policy.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Tara Prindiville contributed to this report.

