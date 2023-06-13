Strong labor data has pushed short-term borrowing costs in the UK above ‘mini-budget’ crisis levels.





British Treasury Building.

Matthew Lloyd | Bloomberg | Getty Images

UK borrowing costs, measured by the London Treasury yield, rose above levels last seen since a “mini-budget” that destabilized UK markets after labor market data showed wage growth on Tuesday.

According to Refinitiv data, the two-year gilt’s yield rose 23 basis points to 4.876% at 4:40pm London time, surpassing the 4.75% set on September 28th and the highest level since July 2008.

Average annual wage growth in the UK, excluding bonuses, accelerated from 6.7% to 7.2% in the February-April quarter, the fastest pace on record. Economists polled by Reuters expected a 6.9% wage increase in the first reported period after the national minimum wage rose from 9.50 to 10.42 ($13.1).

Real wages adjusted for inflation showed a 2% decrease in salary growth including bonuses and 1.3% excluding bonuses.

A report from the Office for National Statistics in the UK showed that the number of people employed rose by 0.2 percentage point over the same period as the number of people employed hit a record high. The unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage point as the number of ‘economically inactive’ people who did not work or did not seek work decreased.

Economists were quick to predict a sharp rise in gold yields, fueled by data that fueled expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of England.

“It is fueling the impression that the UK has a unique problem with deep-rooted high inflation,” said Samuel Toms, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macro Economics.

The central bank is attempting to contain the steepest inflation of all developed countries, at 8.7% in April.

“We see inflation coming out ahead of the August meeting as we think next week’s inflation data will be softer and more broadly in line with BoE expectations from May,” Morgan Stanley’s British Economist Bruna Scarica said. said.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the market price suggests that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause rate hikes at this week’s meeting is more than 81% likely.

Gilt’s “mini-budget” crisis, which sparked chaos in the mortgage market and threatened to overthrow the pension fund, came after former Prime Minister LizTruss and former Treasury Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng announced an unfunded tax cut package last September.

CNBC’s Ganesh Rao contributed to this report.

