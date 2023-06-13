Dollar falls to three-week low as US inflation data confirms Fed pause





Headline U.S. CPI edged up 0.1% in May, while core rose 0.4% Rate markets raise odds of Fed break Wednesday to 93% The ECB saw its rates increase in June and July

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) – The dollar fell to its lowest level in three weeks on Tuesday on news of the weakest annual rise in inflation in more than two years, confirming expectations that the Federal Reserve will suspend interest rate hikes at its two one-day meeting ending Wednesday.

The dollar index slipped as high as 103.04 after the data, and was last down 0.3% at 103.21. The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0795, after climbing to $1.0824, its highest since May 22.

Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.2% to 139.91 yen.

The consumer price index (CPI) in the United States edged up 0.1% last month as gasoline prices fell, after rising 0.4% in April. In the 12 months to May, the CPI rose 4.0%, the smallest year-over-year increase since March 2021, after rising 4.9% in April .

The so-called core CPI rose 0.4% in May, however, the same percentage increase for the third consecutive month.

“Today’s report is unlikely to change much of tomorrow’s Federal Open Market Committee decision, and our expectations have not changed: We expect the FOMC to keep interest rates unchanged. , while signaling that market participants should not interpret this as the end of the bull cycle,” wrote Tiffany Wilding, managing director and economist at PIMCO, in a research note.

“Officials with a hawkish bias may point to 3-month annualized core CPI now at 5%, very little progress in the first half of the year, suggests officials may continue to anticipate future improvement.”

Traders of Fed key rate futures now expect a roughly 93% chance that the US central bank will decide to forego an 11th straight interest rate hike and keep the benchmark rate between 5 .00% and 5.25% on Wednesday. Prior to the report, traders saw a 75% chance of a rate hike in June.

The rates futures market, however, reduced bets on a Fed hike in July to a 64% probability, from more than 70% on Monday night.

The European Central Bank’s rate decision is up next Thursday, with markets pricing in a 25 basis point hike and another in July before a pause for the rest of the year.

The Bank of Japan, which is due to announce a monetary policy decision on Friday, is expected to maintain its ultra-dovish stance and yield curve control settings.

Elsewhere, the pound jumped on Tuesday after jobs data came in much stronger than expected, with wages rising sharply, adding to concerns over inflation.

The pound hit a five-week high of $1.2621 against the dollar and rose 0.9% to $1.2618 for the last time as traders bet the Bank of England is likely to raise rates more than foreseen.

In Asia, the Chinese yuan fell to its lowest level in six months after the central bank cut a short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months, in a bid to restore market confidence and support its stalled post-pandemic recovery.

The onshore yuan hit a low of 7.168 to the dollar, its lowest since November, and last traded at 7.158, down 0.2%.

Its offshore counterpart weakened to a fresh six-month low at 7.178, before paring losses slightly.

Currency rates at 12:59 p.m. (4:59 p.m. GMT)

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

