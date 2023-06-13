Ukraine War – Live Stream: Putin Claims Moscow Can Use Weapons With Depleted Uranium





Ukraine: Residential buildings in Zelensky’s hometown burst into flames after deadly airstrike

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to reports that the US would supply such weapons to Ukraine, saying Russia would use depleted uranium weapons if necessary.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Tuesday that the US is set to approve depleted uranium tank munitions for Kiev.

Depleted uranium is a dense by-product left over when uranium is enriched for use in nuclear reactors or nuclear weapons. Rounds retain some radioactive properties, but cannot cause nuclear reactions like nuclear weapons.

In March 2023 Britain said it would supply Ukraine with armor-piercing shells containing depleted uranium to help destroy Russian tanks. Putin falsely claimed that the weapon had a nuclear component.

Meanwhile, Russia launched a massive overnight attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing at least 10 people and wounding 28 others.

As of 1300 (1000 GMT), 10 people have died, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said in a Telegram post.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 13, 2023 17:20

1686679228Russia fully guarantees the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – TASS

Russia will guarantee full nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine in view of the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, TASS news agency said, citing an adviser to the head of Russian nuclear power plant operator Rosenergoatom.

Martha McHardy Jun 13, 2023 19:00

1686677374NATO Chairman: Ukraine Counterattack Progress

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that Ukraine was making progress in fighting back against the Russian aggressors.

Stoltenberg commented when meeting at the Oval Office with President Joe Biden, who said America’s commitment to NATO was unwavering.

Martha McCardy Jun 13, 2023 18:29

1686675647 President of Algeria begins state visit to Russia at the invitation of Putin

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune kicked off a three-day state visit to Russia to strengthen friendship and cooperation at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, authorities said Tuesday.

The Algerian president said in a statement that Tebboune will attend an economic forum in St. Petersburg this week.

Putin’s invitation was delivered to Algeria by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in May last year for the purpose of developing military, economic, humanitarian relations and other fields between the two countries.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 13, 2023 18:00

1686673847 Joint Expeditionary Force Announces New Air Defense Package for Ukraine

Defense ministers from the Joint Expeditionary Force, a British-led alliance of several European countries, unveiled a new $116 million air defense capability package for Ukraine at a meeting on Tuesday.

The £92m equipment will be procured in the coming months through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to protect critical national infrastructure, civilians and frontline personnel, the UK government said in a statement. revealed. the government said

This package provides you with radar and firearms and a decent amount of ammunition to help protect against indiscriminate Russian attacks.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 13, 2023 17:30

A rare icon evacuated from Ukraine is exhibited at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The Louvre Museum in Paris will exhibit five rare icons evacuated from the Ukrainian capital Kiev to protect them from war.

The icons on display from Wednesday are from a group of 16 extremely fragile works from the Kyivs Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko museums that were secretly withdrawn by the Paris Museum last May to protect them.

They traveled to France via Poland and Germany in a special convoy.

An icon is a stylized portrait of a saint, generally considered sacred in Eastern Orthodoxy.

The four icons (painted on wood at Saint Catherine’s Monastery in the Sinai Desert, Egypt) date from the 6th and early 7th centuries.

The fifth is a micro-mosaic icon with a gold frame representing Saint Nicholas of Constantinople from the late 13th or early 14th century.

The other 11 works are kept in the Louvre’s protected area.

It was a very symbolic and effective gesture in support of Ukrainian culture, Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksander Tkachenko told reporters at the Louvre.

[The Russians] They stole our artifacts and ruined our cultural heritage, which shows how big and huge Ukrainian culture is, which is part of the world heritage.

He also said he was concerned about the damage to the art due to the recent destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

He said hundreds of thousands of works of art had been protected since the war began.

At the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Khanenko Museum’s collection was hidden, and the historic building is now empty.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 13, 2023 17:15

1686672047Russia lost 900 soldiers in one day during counterattack, Ukrainian officials claim.

Russia is losing a staggering 900 soldiers a day, Ukrainian officials claimed at a NATO meeting this week urged the West to authorize the delivery of fighters to fight back.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the long-awaited counteroffensive was making progress, reporting that Ukrainian forces had recaptured seven villages last week alone, opening up 90 square kilometers of land.

However, she said the advance was difficult as the Russians had superior air support and were delivering heavy artillery fire on their troops.

Chief International Correspondent Bel Trew reports:

Eleanor Noyce Jun 13, 2023 17:00

Putin Demands Signing Mercenary Contracts, Supports Pentagon

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he supported the Defense Ministry’s order for Russian private military companies to sign contracts before July 1.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said his group would not sign a contract with the ministry.

Earlier on Tuesday, he said he was unsure if his men would continue fighting in Ukraine amidst a bitter standoff with the Pentagon, which has long been at odds with him.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 13, 2023 16:50

1686671063PUTIN: I will use depleted uranium if necessary.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday responded to reports that the US would supply such weapons to Ukraine, saying Russia would use depleted uranium weapons if necessary.

Putin also declined to comment on whether Moscow would launch a new offensive in Ukraine in response to Kiev’s counteroffensive, saying Russia’s plans depended on its military potential.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 13, 2023 16:44

1686670602NATO Chairman says Ukrainians are fighting back.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg added on Tuesday that Ukrainians were fighting back and that it was still in the early stages of Kyiv putting renewed pressure on a Russian invasion.

Stoltenberg said in brief remarks ahead of his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that NATO allies are preparing for a summit in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, where they are expected to step up further support for Ukraine.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 13, 2023 16:36

