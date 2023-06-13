Toyota’s new C-HR unveiled on June 26





Toyota has given us the first official teaser of the new Toyota C-HR. The popular crossover clearly retains the original model’s angular and eye-catching design.

We already have a good idea of ​​what the second-generation C-HR will look like thanks to a series of spy images and a C-HR prologue model revealed in late 2022. A new teaser also revealed that the C-HR will officially debut on June 26, 2023.

According to Toyota, the premiere event will unveil a sophisticated, compact SUV with an edgy design and cutting-edge technology. The dark imagery doesn’t reveal much, but it does tell us that the production car will be equipped with a new rear light bar that differs from the Prologue concept. It consists of three bars with a Toyota C-HR in the middle.

The new car will also be tested at the Nürburgring, revealing many design details along the way. Under the light camouflage of the prototype test vehicle, we could clearly see that the design didn’t deviate too far from the Prologue concept, revealing compact yet aggressive proportions. The front-end design will retain the C-shaped LED headlights and large lower grille, offset by shallow windows, and the contrasting color roof and rear section of the high-spec model already seen on the new Aygo X.

The previous C-HR now featured flush door handles, and the original high-mounted rear handles are now positioned at a more accessible height. A rear light bar stretches across the more three-dimensional boot lid, with less aggressively contoured rear winglets replacing the previous aerofoil-like spoiler. This is done for the benefit of reducing drag, improving efficiency and refinement. As before, the rear wipers are not fitted.

The interior will be completely revised, including a more understated interpretation of the Prologue concept’s minimalist aesthetic. So expect an emphasis on high-quality materials and improvements in integration technology. This will be paired with a more open feel compared to the somewhat claustrophobic interior of the current model.

Toyota has already confirmed that the Mk2 C-HR will be offered as a plug-in hybrid for the first time and will come with a more traditional parallel hybrid system. If the UK doesn’t offer the latest Prius, expect most private buyers to switch to this new C-HR, while those wanting something more practical will still resort to the more mainstream Corolla or Yaris Cross .

Sales of the new C-HR are expected to begin later in the year. If Toyota can keep up with production, the new C-HR will be another sales hit as it continues to expand the brand’s identity beyond offering affordable, efficient, reliable cars and selling truly desirable models. will. That’s what the first C-HR was a huge success for, and there’s no reason to think the Mk2 will be any different.

Check out our list of the best hybrid SUVs on sale right now…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoexpress.co.uk/toyota/c-hr/103871/new-toyota-c-hr-be-unveiled-26-june The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos