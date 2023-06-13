US extends temporary legal status of more than 300,000 immigrants Trump sought to end





Washington — The U.S. government announced Tuesday it is extending the temporary legal status of more than 300,000 immigrants whose deportation and work permit protections were targeted by the Trump administration.

The Biden administration will allow approximately 337,000 immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua to continue to live and work legally in the United States under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program. CBS News first reported the policy decision on Monday.

The 1990 law authorizing the TPS policy, which the Biden administration has used on an unprecedented scale, allows federal officials to grant deportation assistance and work authorization to migrants from countries plagued by poverty. war, environmental disaster or other “extraordinary” crisis.

As part of its broader crackdown on illegal and legal immigration, the Trump administration has attempted to end most TPS programs, including those for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua, arguing that previous administrations had abused authority. But those attempts were blocked in federal court.

The Biden administration’s decision will reverse the decision to end TPS for those four countries and grant a temporary reprieve to those currently enrolled in the program. It will also likely result in a lawsuit in federal court by attorneys who have challenged the Trump administration’s TPS firings. A hearing in that case is scheduled for later this month.

A source familiar with Biden administration planning said Tuesday’s announcement was directly related to the ongoing court case.

Despite calls from Democratic lawmakers and migrant advocates, the administration is not proposing to expand — or redesignate — TPS programs for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua. Such a move would have opened up the program to new applicants, making more recent arrivals from those countries eligible for TPS.

Some senior administration officials have opposed expanding TPS eligibility for certain nationalities, citing concerns about encouraging illegal migration to the southern border, where migrant arrivals have plunged since early May. , people familiar with the internal deliberations told CBS News. TPS does not benefit newcomers, but some officials believe generous immigration announcements could act as “pull factors”.

Protesters gather in Lafayette Park to demand Temporary Protected Status for Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador on Monday, May 1, 2023. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Instead, the extension announced Tuesday will allow current TPS holders from El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua to continue living in the United States for another 18 months. According to data from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), 241,699 Salvadorans, 76,737 Hondurans, 14,556 Nepalese and 4,250 Nicaraguans were enrolled in the TPS program at the end of 2021.

Some of these immigrants have lived in the United States for decades and now have U.S. citizen children. The TPS program for El Salvador, for example, was created in 2001 following a devastating earthquake in this small Central American country.

Under the Trump administration, officials have also sought to end the TPS programs for Haitian and Sudanese immigrants. The Biden administration later reversed those measures and increased the number of Haitians and Sudanese eligible for TPS.

TPS allows recipients to live and work in the country without fear of deportation, but it does not open the way to permanent residency or citizenship. Those who lose their TPS protections could become eligible for deportation unless they apply for and obtain another immigration benefit.

Ahilan Arulanantham, an attorney representing TPS holders in the federal court case over the Trump-era layoffs, called Tuesday’s announcement “a huge, hard-fought victory for the TPS community.”

“They pushed the Biden administration to finally deliver on the president’s campaign promise that everyone who held TPS status in 2017 — when the Trump administration tried to end the program — will now have their status restored. “said Arulanantham, who is also a professor at UCLA School of Law.

But Arulanantham said TPS holders would remain “in a state of continued uncertainty” unless they were granted permanent legal status. Despite strong support from Democrats and some Republicans, proposals to grant permanent residency to immigrants with TPS have stalled in Congress, where lawmakers have been stymied on immigration issues for decades. Republicans in the current Congress have pledged to oppose any legalization program unless tougher border and asylum laws are passed.

Under President Biden, a Democrat, the United States created TPS programs for a record number of migrants and countries.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants from 16 countries are currently eligible for TPS, including those from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Ukraine and Venezuela, all of whom have been eligible for the program under Mr. Biden.

