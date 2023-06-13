Surprising rise in wages in the UK raises interest rate hikes





Employment and wage growth beat expectations

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) – UK wage growth soared and employment soared in the three months to April, raising expectations that the Bank of England would raise interest rates again to contain relentless inflationary pressures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday showed that the labor market is heating up more than all economists polled by Reuters had predicted, with UK government bond prices plummeting once again.

The figure added to signs that the economy is not cooling off as the central bank had hoped as the UK grapples with the highest inflation rate of any major developed country.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the data showed the labor market was “very tight”.

Annual growth in wages excluding bonuses rose from 6.8 per cent in the three months March to March to 7.2 per cent in the three months ending April, ONS said.

Excluding the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the highest figure on record when wage statistics were skewed by furloughs. Economists polled by Reuters expected an average rise of 6.9%.

“Wage growth at the Bank of England is a big problem,” said Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management. “Inflation is too high to meet the 2% target.”

Reuters graphics

When bonuses are included, wage growth jumped to 6.5 per cent from the previous 6.1 per cent, but still lags behind consumer price inflation (8.7 per cent) in April, meaning Britons are suffering a decline in real wages.

Employment increased by 250,000 in the three months to April, with a Reuters poll predicting an increase of 162,000.

“As tightening monetary policy affects the real economy, including the housing market, a recession in the UK seems inevitable with the possibility of long-term interest rates,” Medhi said.

Financial markets on Tuesday set the odds of interest rates rising by half a percentage point at 33%, up from 17% on Monday, and now set the odds of rates reaching 5.75% by the end of the year at 65%.

The unemployment rate, which was expected to rise to 4%, fell from 3.9% in the three months to March to 3.8% in the three months to April, ONS said.

“As the numbers show this morning, the labor market in this country is very tight,” BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told members of the Senate Economic Committee.

April’s data is the first to include the impact of a 9.7% minimum wage increase and will be closely analyzed by the Bank of England to determine the extent of the impact of the UK’s recent double-digit inflation mandate.

Central bank officials will note that the headline employment and wages data were higher than all forecasts, and the unemployment rate was lower than all forecasts.

On Monday, BoE rate setter Catherine Mann said it would be difficult for central banks to signal the end of a rate-tightening cycle and they should stop sweating about it instead of taking steps to reduce inflation.

Reported by Andy Bruce Written by Sachin Ravikumar Edited by Bernadette Baum, David Goodman, and Catherine Evans

