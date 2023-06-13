Helicopter ‘crash’ in Syria injures 22 US service members, US military says





Beirut – A helicopter “crash” in northeastern Syria over the weekend left 22 US service members injured, the US military said on Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was the cause of the crash. subject of an investigation.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) statement said they were receiving treatment and 10 of them were transferred to “higher care facilities” outside the region.

He said “a helicopter crash in northeastern Syria resulted in varying degrees of injury to 22 US service members” and that Sunday’s accident is under investigation “although no enemy fire was reported”.

pic.twitter.com/aUeQs2kUQo

— US Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 13, 2023

A spokesman for the US-backed Syrian Kurdish Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

There are at least 900 US forces in Syria on average, along with an undisclosed number of contractors. US special operations forces also move in and out of the country, but are usually in small teams and not included in the official tally.

US forces have been in Syria since 2015 advising and assisting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS. Since its defeat in Syria in March 2019, American troops have been trying to prevent any return of the Islamic State, which swept through Iraq and Syria in 2014, taking control of large swaths of territory.

However, ISIS sleeper cells remain a threat. Around 10,000 Islamic State fighters are also held in detention centers in Syria, and tens of thousands of their family members live in two refugee camps in the northeast of the country.

In recent years, US troops have come under attack from ISIS operatives and Iran-backed fighters. In late March, a drone attack on a US base killed a contractor and injured five US soldiers and another contractor. In retaliation, US warplanes struck several locations around the eastern province of Deir el-Zour, which borders Iraq.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 19 people had been killed in the US strikes, Agence France-Presse reports.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at the time the strikes were a response to the drone attack as well as a series of recent attacks on US-led coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

In a related development, the Kurdish-led Syrian authorities announced on Saturday that hundreds of Islamic State fighters held in prisons in the region would face trial after their home countries refused to repatriate them.

More

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

Create your free account or login for more features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/helicopter-mishap-syria-22-us-service-members/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos