



A tyrannical lawsuit brought by wealthy individuals to escape scrutiny and intimidate critics is set to be defined in England and Wales law for the first time.

Added amendments to the Economic Crimes and Business Transparency Act will quickly put an end to the majority of Slapps (strategic litigation against public engagement), ministers argue.

The government has come under pressure to legislate on the issue amid fears that wealthy individuals, particularly Russian oligarchs, are using Slapps to stifle free speech and discourage journalists, writers and activists from investigating their cases.

The amendment creates an early dismissal mechanism in courts based on two tests: whether the case is a Slapp and whether the claim has a reasonable chance of succeeding. The burden of proving their case is meritorious lies with the accuser, not with the defendant.

Attorney General Alex Chalk said:

The definition of slapp in the Bill is any action by the claimant that has, or is intended to have, the effect of deterring the defendant from exercising his or her right to free expression. Their actions must also be intended to cause the defendant harassment, anxiety or distress, expense or other harm or convenience beyond what is normally encountered in a lawsuit.

A study by the Foreign Policy Center (FPC) found that the new law is limited to information of public interest related to economic crimes, to which at least 70% of UK Slapps are relevant, disappointing activists seeking broader coverage.

The UK Anti-Slapp Coalition, co-chaired by FPC, Index on Censorship and English Pen, welcomes the amendment but says all public service speech must be protected. It also expressed concern that it might depend on the intent of the claimant, which he said could be a difficult, time-consuming and costly task to prove.

FPC Commissioner Susan Coughtrie said the amendments were an important step in ensuring that those who profit from the proceeds of crime could not be used to stop investigations into those crimes by misusing British law. Nonetheless, this is only a partial success story that the UK government needs to move as quickly as possible to ensure that all people targeted by Slapps, regardless of subject matter, receive such protection.

The amendment comes days after former Cabinet Secretary David Davies, through a parliamentary order, hailed a High Court judge’s decision to dismiss a defamation claim filed by Conservative donor Mohamed Amersey against former Conservative MP Charlotte Leslie. . for free speech. Davis called the incident a Slapp, but this was denied by Amersi, who said it couldn’t be further from the truth.

The 2020 FPC report surveyed investigative journalists in 41 countries working to uncover financial crime and corruption and found that the UK is the second most international country under legal threat after journalists’ home countries.

