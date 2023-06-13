CPI in May: US inflation has cooled considerably, but it is still not where the Fed wants it to be





Minneapolis CNN—

U.S. inflation is leaving those dizzying days behind: Consumer prices in May rose at the slowest annual rate since March 2021, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The consumer price index, a key gauge of inflation that measures changes in the prices of a basket of goods and services, rose 4% for the year ending May.

That’s a sharp pullback from April of 4.9% and slightly below economists’ expectations for a 4.1% gain, according to Refinitiv. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1%. Economists expected prices to rise 0.2% from April to May.

This is the 11th month in a row that inflation has slowed, and it’s a welcome respite from the painful shock of consistently high inflation endured over the past two years. This time last year, that CPI print has more than doubled to 8.6%.

It’s another step in the right direction, said Nancy Vanden Houten, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, in an interview with CNN.

A drop in energy prices and a slowdown in food price inflation helped to lower the overall figure, as did the influence of so-called base effects: , inflation rose to new 41-year highs before peaking at 9.1% in June.

While 4% is a far cry from 9.1%, it also remains well above the desired inflation target for the Federal Reserve, which has been in the throes of a historic monetary tightening campaign since March 2022. The Fed would like see inflation (as measured by the core personal consumption expenditure index) at 2%.

Inflation is still far too high, but the trend is in the right direction and the Fed is ready to take a break from raising interest rates, Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance, said in a statement. communicated. They increased the rates for 10 consecutive meetings in a row and the [5 point] is the highest and fastest pace in decades, so they want to wait and see if their actions are enough to keep inflation in the right direction.

Tuesday’s CPI report comes as Fed officials sit down for the first day of their monetary policy-making meeting and is one of the last major economic data to digest before announcing their Wednesday’s rate decision.

Since March 2022, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 10 times in a row in an effort to bring down historically high levels of inflation, but it is widely expected to pause that hike this campaign. this time to also digest the cumulative and delayed effects of monetary firming. as the impacts of stricter lending standards within the banking sector.

Markets are currently pricing in a 95.3% chance the Fed will take a break on Wednesday, according to CME FedWatch.

Food inflation continued to decline on an annual basis; however, price increases accelerated slightly in May for groceries and out-of-home food, by 0.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

In the food there were bright spots, especially bright yellows.

Egg prices, which soared last year when a deadly bird flu hit US flocks, fell 13.8% from April, marking the biggest monthly drop for the category since 1951. This latest drop means that egg prices are actually down from last year.

Grocery and out-of-home food prices rose on a monthly basis Excluding the more volatile food and energy components, core CPI measured 5.3% for the year, slightly down from April’s annual reading. On a monthly basis, the benchmark index increased by 0.4%.

Core readings are in line with economists’ forecasts, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

Core inflation (as well as the headline reading) was supported by price gains in categories such as shelter and used cars, as well as non-rent services, according to BLS data. The front two, however, should show considerable softening sooner rather than later, Vanden Houten said.

Housing, which is largely a measure of rental leases as the implied rental value of owner-occupied properties, carries a lot of weight in CPI calculations; however, it arrives with a significant delay due to the frequency with which the data is collected (and the frequency with which rents change in leases).

There has recently been a slowdown in the cost of rent and new leases, which could manifest itself in a slowdown in annual housing inflation over the coming year, noted researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond earlier this year.

Additionally, wholesale used car prices have been falling in recent months and that could be a guide to what consumers end up seeing at dealerships in the coming months, Vanden Houten said.

It looks like this increase in car prices in the United States over the past two months should fade, maybe in June or maybe in July, she said. And we can be pretty confident that, given what’s happened with rents over the last year, that will start to come down. And once the shift happens, I think those housing costs will come down pretty quickly and that should help bring the core CPI down.

Tuesday’s CPI report provided a hint of progress on an index that has been of particular interest to the Fed: the non-housing services category fell 0.2% on a monthly basis and fell to 4, 2% on an annual level.

Inflation within this category has been a constant source of concern, as it has a greater potential to be sticky. Since labor costs weigh more heavily in service firms than in goods firms, the tight labor market and wage increases have greater potential to keep inflation high. .

Numerous studies have shown that there is no evidence that wage growth causes inflation; however, some economists have expressed concern about how a strong labor market and resilient consumer spending could lead to demand-side pressures on inflation.

Out-of-home catering price inflation posted an annualized growth rate of 5.8% for the month; Job gains in leisure and hospitality have slowed this year and overall employment in this set of industries remains well below pre-pandemic levels, wrote Kurt Rankin, senior economist for PNC Financial Services. , in a footnote. Thus, pressures on wage growth persist due to the lack of labor supply and increases in out-of-home food prices are likely to be unabated as summer spending pushes up consumer spending on activities. hobbies.

PNC economists and others continue to predict that a mild recession is in store for the United States later this year.

Inflation’s failure to reach the Fed’s 2% yoy average target due to persistent consumer demand will provide a hedge to keep interest rates high, which in turn will eat away at the business activity and will increase costs for households as they accumulate more money. -interest debt to support their spending habits, wrote Rankin. These forces will eventually combine to force a slowdown in consumption, which is the precondition for any US recession.

