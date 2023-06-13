British police arrest suspect in Nottingham triple murder





Police in Central England said they had arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead on two Nottingham streets on Tuesday morning. There was no immediate mention of a possible motive.

Nottinghamshire Police said they are no longer looking for a suspect in the apparent murder.

“We are maintaining an open mind as we investigate the circumstances surrounding these incidents and are working with counter-terrorism police to establish the facts, as we normally do in these types of situations,” police said in a statement.

Nottinghamshire Police Commissioner Kate Maynell said she believed “all three of these cases are connected and there are people in custody” after police had previously described it as “a horrific and tragic incident that took the lives of three people”.

Police block the intersection of Maid Marian Way on Upper Parliament Street in Nottingham, England, amid several road closures as police investigate an apparent triple murder on June 13, 2023. Jacob King/PA Images/Getty

Witnesses told British media outlets that they were awakened by gunfire at around 5:30 a.m. local time, and one man reported seeing police following the suspect in an unmarked police car, shooting and pinning the suspect to the ground. He said he caught it. Taser on him.

Police said in a statement that officers were first called to the scene shortly after 4 a.m. and two people were found dead in the street. According to the statement, they were alerted to another incident in which “a van attempted to hit three people” not far away.

The three survived but are being treated at a local hospital, one of whom is in critical condition, police said. The final scene, in which an unidentified suspect was arrested, was near.

Police later said they found another man dead at a third location in the city, another road.

The University of Nottingham confirmed in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that “two of our students have died suddenly and unexpectedly after a major incident occurred in Nottingham city center overnight” without providing further information on the victims.

Eyewitness Lynn Haggitt told the BBC that she saw a van hit two people near Nottingham’s Theater Royal around 5:30 a.m. local time.

She told the BBC: “He looked in the mirror and saw a police car behind him and hurried over.

About half a dozen roads in Nottingham, a city of about 330,000 people, remained closed Tuesday morning amid police investigations, and the city’s tram network was also closed.

Emmet Lyons of CBS News contributed to this report.

