LACC goes against traditional decisions, in a way, for the US Open





LOS ANGELES A popular US Open, it will not.

The Los Angeles Country Club, which is hosting the 123rd US Open this week, will be the antithesis of a Bethpage Black US Open in that it will be a glitzy and glamorous event.

Virtually everyone who plays golf and lives in the New York metro area has either played at Bethpage or watched a professional tournament at the venerable public institution. Most people in Los Angeles don’t even know where LACC is, despite the fact that one of the city’s busiest streets, Wilshire Boulevard, bisects the clubs’ north and south runs.

Golf Channel on-air personality Damon Hack is originally from LA and went to college at UCLA, which is almost across the street from LACC, and had never been on the course until Monday.

This is exactly the way the club have wanted for years to hide in plain sight. The club enjoyed publicity as much as illness on its emerald fairways and greens.

Until this week.

The club is a contradiction. He resides in Tinseltown but has built a reputation for turning down any potential members with Hollywood entertainment ties.

Cameron Smith of Australia heads to the ninth hole during a practice round ahead of the 123rd US Open Championship at Los Angeles Country ClubGetty Images Bing Crosby has been disqualified from the Los Angeles Country Club because of its connection to the entertainment industry. Getty Images

LACC is not a place for high profile actors, directors or famous musicians. It’s a place where captains of industry roll putts and mingle with CEOs, lawyers and other corporate bigwigs.

Bing Crosby lived along the 14th hole and wanted to join, but was unwelcome due to his ties to the entertainment business.

David Pavoni, co-author of the book Golf in Hollywood with Robert Chew, once told the story of an actor who wanted to get into the LACC and was rejected.

He wrote: Theres a funny story about actor Randolph Scott. He wanted to be a member there and they said we don’t accept actors and he said, I’m not an actor and I have 50 movies to prove it.

The funny thing is that musician Lionel Richie owns one of the most impressive homes on the course, a mansion formerly owned by Cher that overlooks the fourth green.

The famous Playboy mansion once graced the 13th hole of the LACC, but no longer does. Tradition has it that Playboy founder Hugh Hefner wanted to build a helipad at home and the club wouldn’t allow it. When Hefner said he would be happy to join if it would help, the club replied: No thanks.

So Hefner, perhaps to return the proverbial bird to the club, built a zoo in the yard adjacent to the 13th hole where sounds of monkeys, cockatoos and other exotic birds could be heard through the fence.

The former home of Aaron Spelling, the late film and television producer, is on the course.

Thus, the course is surrounded by a whos-who in the entertainment industry but prefers not to have them as members.

Riviera, home of the Genesis Invitational, counts Larry David, Adam Sandler and Sylvester Stallone among its members, to name a few.

Lakeside, which resides in the shadow of Warner Brothers studios, is where Bob Hope once played golf and where Justin Timberlake plays now. Amelia Earhart had a house in Lakeside.

Hugh Hefner, Getty Images for Playboy

Hillcrest is the famous Jewish club in Los Angeles and is where the Marx Brothers and George Burns were once members. Some scenes from Tarzan were shot at the Bel-Air Country Club, where a host of the rich and famous play golf.

This week, LACC, which for years has rejected offers from the USGA to host a US Open despite its world-class status (the North Course is ranked 16th on Golf Digests of America’s 100 Greatest Courses), will have his moment in the spotlight.

And ironically, many of the tournament attendees will be the same types the club has avoided as members over the years.

Stan Kroenke, owner of the Premier League’s LA Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Arsenal, among other sports franchises, has taken over the entire LACC pro shop for the week as his own luxury suite overlooking the premier tee.

There are different estimates regarding the distribution of tickets for this US Open, but it is believed that around 75% of the 22,000 tickets per day this week are based on businesses, leaving a much lower percentage for sports fans without money or connections. to mark one. corporate tents.

It will undoubtedly make for a much quieter US Open than, say, a Bethpage Black US Open, which is a shame. This week is almost certain to leave us all longing for another people’s US Open.

