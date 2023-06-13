It’s official: the Toyota Land Cruiser is coming to the United States





The rugged, go-anywhere Toyota Land Cruiser returns to the US market after a brief hiatus. The brand confirmed the nameplate’s return in a short video posted to its social media, but the next Land Cruiser sold here could be smaller than the last.

Embedded below, the five-second preview video highlights some of the emblems the off-roader has worn over its decades of history. Pure wool enthusiasts will immediately recognize the 20-series, 40-series and 60-series models, among other Land Cruiser variants. Toyota’s legend couldn’t be clearer: “Did you really think we would be gone long? The legend returns.”

The trail of official information stops there, it’s better than nothing and that’s enough to whet our appetite. However, an unverified report claims that the next Land Cruiser we will see in showrooms will not be the new 300-series model unveiled in 2021 and sold in several global markets, including the Middle East. If that’s what you want to put in your driveway, the Lexus LX 600 is your only option. It also doesn’t look like the 70-series Land Cruiser will be allowed to travel here. Instead, we’ll get a market-specific version of the next-gen Land Cruiser Prado. It hasn’t been revealed yet, but it should be closely related to the new 2024 Lexus GX (below) under the sheet metal.

We’re expecting body-on-frame construction, up to three rows of seats, and a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain built around a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This could be the same system offered in the new Tacoma, but keep in mind this is pure speculation. The visual changes will differentiate the GX and the Land Cruiser, and it’s safe to assume the Toyota will offer a less upscale interior than the Lexus.

Several details remain shrouded in secrecy. Will the model carry the Land Cruiser nameplate or will it be launched as the Land Cruiser Prado? Its predecessors were all given the “Prado” suffix, but that might become a moot point if there’s no regular Land Cruiser to tell it apart.

Another interesting question (which Toyota’s product planners have probably already answered) is what happens to the 4Runner. The current fifth-generation model went on sale for the 2010 model year, so it needs an update, and it’s almost exactly as long, wide and tall as the current Land Cruiser Prado. fourth generation. Can two similarly sized, off-road-focused body-on-frame SUVs co-exist in Toyota’s lineup? It should be noted that the 4Runner became primarily a North American product, while the Land Cruiser Prado is a global market model.

Curiously, our spies have yet to spot a new 4Runner test; the now-unveiled Tacoma appeared in spy photos several times before its debut. That doesn’t mean a sixth-generation model isn’t around the corner, of course. Toyota will address these points and many more in the coming months. While an official timeline for the Land Cruiser’s return isn’t available, the aforementioned report claims we’ll see it in 2024.

Related video:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoblog.com/2023/06/13/toyota-land-cruiser-coming-back-to-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos