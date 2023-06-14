



The UK has been prepared for a pandemic gone wrong, it was said when the official Covid-19 inquiry first opened.

Attorney Hugo Keith KC, who led the investigation, said the country was “surprised” by a “significant aspect” of the disease, which has killed more than 226,000 people in the UK.

He said the investigation put more time and resources into it because the government was more concerned about the influenza pandemic than about the coronavirus.

“The evidence that there aren’t enough people who thought to ask is simply because everyone is starting to think it might be the flu,” he said.

The UK may have prepared for a flu outbreak, but “failed to adequately foresee and prepare for the need for large-scale testing in the event of a non-influenza pandemic”.

Addressing the Inquiry Chair, Baroness Hallett, Mr Keith said: “You will hear evidence that over the years the influenza pandemic has been ranked as one of the greatest risks to the UK.

“But what about the other risks? They may be less likely, but they may not be more lethal.”

Pete Weatherby KC, speaking on behalf of COVID Beleaved Families for Justice, said the closest the UK has come to planning is the Ministry of Health’s 2011 pandemic plan.

Kirsten Heaven, speaking on behalf of the bereaved families in Wales, said the Welsh government had not planned for another virus with “pandemic potential”.

“It was a catastrophic and unjust failure,” she said.

“Despite the belief that the UK is a world leader in preparedness, it has quickly and frighteningly become clear that we are not,” Claire Mitchell KC, speaking on behalf of COVID-19 families at the Scottish Ministry of Justice, added.

She said the UK was “prepared for a pandemic that went wrong”.

Meanwhile, Ronan Lavery, representing families in Northern Ireland, said the region was at least 18 months behind the rest of the UK in ensuring resilience to a pandemic.

Preparing for a Government ‘Crowding’ Pandemic

Inquiries are divided into several modules, and interim reports are generated at the end of each module.

This module looks at how the UK has prepared for the COVID pandemic.

Hugo Keith KC said in an official inquiry that working to avoid a possible no-deal exit in the European Union may have drained “resources and capacities” needed for pandemic planning.

The Operation Yellowhammer document, issued by the government in 2019, laid out a set of “reasonable worst-case assumptions” about what would happen if Britain did not reach an agreement with the EU.

It suggested that there would be real risks of increased public disorder, rising food prices and diminishing health care supplies.

But Neasa Murnaghan, speaking on behalf of the Northern Ireland Ministry of Health, said the no-deal arrangements may have actually been in favor of her national plans.

“While these preparations have diverted some of our focus in pandemic preparedness planning, as has been the case for all four UK countries, on a positive note, many aspects of further training, improved supply chain resiliency and potential outcomes. The readiness to manage has been favorable from an overall consideration,” said Murnaghan.

But she admitted that managing the pandemic was “particularly difficult for a newly formed administration after three years without government.” The Stormont Council was suspended from January 2017 to January 11, 2020 after power sharing collapsed.

Family’s ‘dignified vigil’

The retired appellate judge kicked off the first day of official inquest evidence by welcoming the bereaved families to a “dignified vigil” outside the courtroom.

Members of the Bereaved Family Campaign for Justice for COVID-19 lined up outside holding photos of loved ones, expressing frustration at feeling “excluded from sharing key evidence.”

Among them were Kim and her daughter Louise. They held up pictures of their father and husband, Paul, and were moved. Inside, a smiling ambulance worker is warning his colleague to keep his distance from Baguette.

“He loved to make people laugh.” said Louise. “If someone doesn’t make him laugh, he’ll make it his mission to make people laugh.”

“I think that’s what I miss the most,” said Kim.

“Every day he made me laugh.

Image: Photos by Kim and Louise Nutt and Paul

“It’s been three years and it’s still daunting. There were too many plans.”

They said they stood outside the investigator because they wanted to tell Paul’s story.

“I hope they don’t stop us,” Kim said.

“I felt trapped when Paul was in the hospital and I feel trapped now.”

