US soldiers wounded in Syria were part of a commando unit





The 22 soldiers who were injured in a helicopter crash in northeast Syria on Sunday were part of the army’s top-secret Delta Force commando unit, which has previously carried out murder raids or of capture against Islamic State militants in this part of the country, three senior military officials said on Tuesday.

The Pentagons’ Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East and South Asia, said in a brief statement late Monday that a helicopter crash in northeast Syria injured nearly two dozen military. The statement said 10 of the soldiers were evacuated to hospitals outside the region and an investigation is ongoing.

The three military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the ongoing investigation, said on Tuesday that an MH-47 Chinook helicopter carrying the commandos went down in good weather and without suffering any harm. hostile fire.

Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said later Tuesday that the Chinook had a problem with a rotor that caused a hard landing on takeoff.

The 10 most seriously injured soldiers were airlifted to a US medical hospital in Germany, but none of their injuries were life-threatening, the three officials said.

More than 900 American soldiers and several hundred other contractors are based in Syria. Troops are working with Kurdish fighters to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which was defeated as a self-proclaimed caliphate in 2019 after five years of devastation in Iraq and Syria.

In March, an American contractor was killed and at least six other Americans were injured when Iranian-backed militias launched a volley of rocket and drone attacks on coalition bases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/13/us/politics/us-soldiers-injured-syria.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos