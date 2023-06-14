Who is playing at the US Open 2023? Full field, odds – NBC Los Angeles





The 2023 US Open at the beautiful Los Angeles Country Club is about to begin.

The 123rd edition of this prestigious event will mark the first major to be played since the merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

With the massive announcement came the revelation that Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka – two players in the contentious league dispute – will play together.

Since the merger, world No. 3 ranked player McIlroy has made it known that he doesn’t welcome players who have made the dent with open arms and said “I still hate LIV…I hope that will go.”

McIlroy and Koepka will be joined by 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama for the first two rounds while defending US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick will face 2022 Open championship winner Cameron Smith and American Sam Bennett.

The world’s highest-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler will fight alongside multi-major champion Collin Morikawa and Max Homa while former Masters champion John Rahm will be grouped with No. 5 Viktor Howland and No. 6 Xandr Schauffele.

Ahead of US Open 2023, let’s take a look at the player field and some of the tournament odds:

Who is playing at the US Open 2023?

Here is a complete list of 156-player tournaments:

1. Scottie Scheffler 2. Xander Schauffele 3. Brooks Koepka 4. Cameron Smith 5. Jon Rahm 6. Max Homa 7. Rory McIlroy 8. Patrick Cantlay 9. Justin Rose 10. Tyrrell Hatton 11. Rickie Fowler 12. Tommy Fleetwood 13. Mito Pereira 14. Collin Morikawa 15. Matt Fitzpatrick 16. Gary Woodland 17. Viktor Hovland 18. Wyndham Clark 19. Hideki Matsuyama 20. Jordan Spieth 21. Jason Day 22. Si Woo Kim 23. Patrick Reed 24. Russell Henley 25. Dustin Johnson 26. Tom Kim 27. Adam Schenk 28. Bryson DeChambeau 29. Denny McCarthy 30. Tony Finau 31. Justin Thomas 32. Nick Taylor 33. Eric Cole 34. Sahith Theegala 35. Andrew Putnam 36. Corey Conners 37. Keegan Bradley 38 Sam Burns 39. Adam Hadwin 40. Harris English 41. Tom Hoge 42. Ryan Fox 43. Sungjae Im 44. Adam Svensson 45. Sepp Straka 46. Adrian Meronk 47. Mackenzie Hughes 48. Chris Kirk 49. Cameron Young 50. Phil Mickelson 51. Matt Kuchar 52. KH Lee 53. Victor Perez 54. Seamus Power 55. Taylor Moore 56. Kurt Kitayama 57. Joaquin Niemann 58. Shane Lowry 59. Justin Suh 60. Sam Bennett 61. Austin Eckroat 62. Frankie Capan III 63 Adam Scott 64. Pablo Larrazabal 65. Thomas Pieters 66. Carson Young 67. Emiliano Grillo 68. a-Michael Brennan 69. Min Woo Lee 70. Taylor Montgomery 71. a-Michael Thorbjornsen 72. Nick Hardy 73. Sam Stevens 74 Alex Noren 75. Dylan Wu 76. a-Gordon Sargent 77. Romain Langasque 78. Patrick Rodgers 79. Sebastian Munoz 80. a-Preston Summerhays 81. Hayden Buckley 82. Matthieu Pavon 83. Mac Meissner 84. David Puig 85. Simon Forsstrom 86 .a-Barclay Brown 87. Sergio Garcia 88. Michael Kim 89. Wilco Nienaber 90. Taylor Pendrith 91. Brian Harman 92. Jens Dantorp 93. Abraham Ancer 94. Padraig Harrington 95. Keith Mitchell 96. Jordan Smith 97. Joel Dahmen 98 Carlos Ortiz 99. Cam Davis 100. JT Poston 101. Lucas Herbert 102. a-Nick Dunlap 103. Kevin Streelman 104. Luke List 105. Vincent Norrman 106. Ryan Gerard 107. Charley Hoffman 108. a-Karl Vilips 109 Billy Horschel 110. Francesco Molinari 111. Davis Thompson 112. Maxwell Moldovan 113. a-Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 114. Ryan Armor 115. Paul Haley 116. Scott Stallings 117. a-Omar Morales 118. Jacob Solomon 119. Deon Germishuys 120 Ross Fisher 121 Hank Lebioda 122. Alex Del Rey 123. Nico Echavarria 124. Aaron Wise 125. a-Ben Carr 126. Stewart Cink 127. a-Wenyi Ding 128. Roger Sloan 129. Patrick Cover 130. Berry Henson 131. a-Brendan Valdes 132. a-Aldrich Potgieter 133. Brent Grant 134. Martin Kaymer 135. Thriston Lawrence 136. Paul Barjon 137. Ryo Ishikawa 138. David Nyfjall 139. Olin Browne Jr. 140. Gunn Charoenkul 141. a-Matthew McClean 142. Austen Truslow 143. Corey Pereira 144. David Horsey 145. Ryutaro Nagano 146. Alex Schaake 147. Kyle Mueller 148. Jordan Gumberg 149. Andrew Svoboda 150. Yuto Katsuragawa 151. a-Bastien Amat 152. a-Isaac Simmons 153. JJ Gray 154. Jesse Schutte 155. a-Alexander Yang 156. a-Christian Cavaliere What are the odds for the US Open 2023?

The odds for the tournament, by PointsBet, are as follows:

Scottie Scheffler, +700 Jon Rahm, +1100 Brooks Koepka, +1200 Rory McIlroy, +1400 Patrick Cantlay, +1600 Viktor Hovland, +1800 Xander Schauffele, +2000 Jordan Spieth, +2200 Max Homa, +2800 Cameron Smith, +3000 Colin Morikawa, +3000 Tyrrell Hatton, +3000 Matt Fitzpatrick, +3300 Dustin Johnson, +3500 Tony Finau, +4000

Editor’s Note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our official sports betting partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking on our links.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/sports/golf/who-is-playing-in-the-2023-u-s-open-entire-field-odds/3169632/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos