Mortgage rates have risen again amid warnings that the UK is headed for a ‘big reset’.





Mortgage rates have risen again as the UK moves towards a massive reset.

Interest rates are approaching 6% under a two-year fixed contract.

These changes are expected to cost 2.6 million people an additional thousands of pounds per year by the end of the year.

Interest rates are expected to continue rising as the Bank of England (BoE) doubles down on inflation containment efforts.

The move will put more pressure on Britons as a cost-of-living crisis continues to grip the country.

The average mortgage rate on new two-year contracts today was 5.86%.

It was 5.83% last Friday and 5.33% a month ago.

The five-year contract also increased today to 5.51%.

Homeowners have seen mortgage rates soar in recent weeks.

Longer contracts were up just over 5% a month ago.

However, the number of available mortgage products continued to decline.

According to data provided by financial experts at Moneyfacts, there are only 4,952 mortgage products available today, down from 5,300 a month ago.

City experts have warned the UK is facing a massive reset of mortgages after only a third of cheap fixed-term borrowers have pulled out of their mortgages.

Persistently High Inflation Rate Allows Bank of England to Raise Interest Rates 13 times in a rowPA

A source from Square Mile told The Times: There will be a massive mortgage reset over the next nine months.

Only 1/3 have come out so far, 2/3 will come.

According to a study by Capital Economics, 3.2 million of these households account for at least a 3% share.

That number is expected to rise to 5.8 million by the end of next year.

The housing market continues to be volatile with the Consumer Price Index recording 8.7%, with lower-than-expected inflation figures released last month.

Traders expect the Bank of England to raise rates to 5.5% by the end of the year.

The current interest rate is 4.5%, but the Bank will provide the next update on June 22nd.

Rising mortgage rates will cost borrowers $9 billion this year and next, the Center for Economics and Business Research said.

The Financial Conduct Authority also reported that about 116,000 borrowers are set to enter into fixed-rate agreements this month.

Real estate website Rightmove even revealed that interest rates across home loan transactions increased by an average of 0.39% over the past week.

