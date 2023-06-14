US consumer prices are slowly rising; sticky core inflation





Consumer prices climbed 0.1% in May; up 4.0% year-on-year. Core CPI increases by 0.4%; up 5.3% year-on-year

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices barely rose in May and the annual rise in inflation was the smallest in more than two years, although underlying pressures prices have remained strong, supporting the view that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday by adopting a hawkish posture.

The weaker-than-expected rise in the consumer price index, reported by the Labor Department on Tuesday, reflects lower costs for energy products and services, including gasoline and electricity. But rents have remained rigid and prices for used cars and trucks have risen further. The report was released as Fed officials began a two-day policy meeting.

“The moderate slowdown gives the Fed room to pause rate hikes this week,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide in New York. “However, if economic data continues to surprise on the upside and inflation remains sticky, the door is open for another rate hike in the coming months, starting in July.”

The CPI rose 0.1% last month after gaining 0.4% in April. Gasoline prices fell 5.6%, while electricity prices fell for a third straight month. Utility gas also costs less.

But food prices rose 0.2% after remaining unchanged for two consecutive months as fruits and vegetables, soft drinks and other food items became more expensive. Meat and fish, however, were cheaper, while egg prices fell 13.8%, the most since January 1951. It costs more to dine out.

In the 12 months to May, the CPI rose 4.0%. It was the smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021 and followed a 4.9% rise in April.

Reuters Charts

The annual CPI peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, which was the biggest increase since November 1981, and is declining as last year’s sharp increases fade from the calculation.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI to gain 0.2% last month and rise 4.1% on an annual basis.

President Joe Biden praised price moderation. “While there is still work to be done…I have never been more optimistic that our best days are ahead of us,” Biden said in a statement.

Stocks on Wall Street rose, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices hitting new one-year highs. The dollar depreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices rose after the data.

GRADUAL SLOWDOWN

Data this month showed a resilient labor market, with a solid increase in nonfarm payrolls in May. While the jobless rate hit a seven-month high of 3.7%, it was a 53-year low of 3.4% in April.

A resident buys strawberries at a local market, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Economists say the gradual slowdown in inflation and the labor market gives the Fed the chance to skip an interest rate hike on Wednesday for the first time since March 2022, when the U.S. central bank kicked off its campaign. fastest monetary policy tightening in over 40 years.

The Fed, which raised its key rate by 500 basis points during this tightening cycle, should leave the door open for further rate hikes.

Reuters Charts

Economists say the Fed should suspend any further rate hikes while assessing the impact of the measures it has taken so far to cool demand.

Headline inflation is slowing, thanks to energy and food costs. Food commodity prices returned to levels seen before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Commodity prices fell 0.2% in May after rising 0.6% in the month previous. But inflation is proving sticky outside of these volatile categories, and remains well above the Fed’s 2% target.

The so-called core CPI rose 0.4% in May, rising by the same margin for the third straight month. The cost of services rose 0.3% after gaining 0.2%.

Landlords’ equivalent rent (LCO), a measure of how much landlords would pay to rent or earn by renting their property, rose 0.5% for a third consecutive month. But with the rental vacancy rate hitting a two-year high in the first quarter and independent measures pointing to a downward trend in rents, a slowdown is expected this year. Rent measures in the CPI tend to lag independent measures by several months.

Air fares fell 3.0%. Services excluding energy rose 0.4%, matching April’s gain.

According to economists’ calculations, prices for basic services excluding housing rose 0.2% after a slight rise of 0.1% in April. The so-called super core is being watched by policymakers, though they are placing more emphasis on the corresponding measure in the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index data.

Used cars and trucks rose 4.4% after rising by the same margin in April. The rise, which reflects the delayed effect of auction price increases over the winter and early spring, contributed to the 0.6% rise in prices for basic goods for a second consecutive month.

But household furnishings fell 0.6%, the first drop in nearly two years and also the biggest drop since August 2009. Beyond May, however, headline core inflation is expected to ease, driven by a moderation in rents and a resumption of the decline in used car prices. and trucks.

In the 12 months to May, core CPI rose 5.3%. It was the smallest increase since November 2021 and followed a 5.5% increase in April.

“We expect a more noticeable deceleration in core prices in the coming months,” said Michael Pugliese, senior economist at Wells Fargo in New York. “That said, directional progress should not be confused with mission accomplished. There is a long way to go in the fight against inflation, which should keep the Fed from lowering rates until 2024.”

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci

