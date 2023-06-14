UK fintech unicorn Gocardless lays off 15% of its staff





British payments company GoCardless has cut its global headcount by 15%, the latest in a series of fast-growing fintech unicorns to prioritize profitability amid funding shortages.

CEO Hiroki Takeuchi announced the overall cost-cutting plan to employees today and posted it on the company’s website this afternoon. He aims to reduce the company’s cost base by about 15%.

Takeuchi said in light of the current economic environment, we have decided to focus our efforts on key areas of our business and reduce investments in initiatives with long-term payback.

According to his post, about 135 roles will be cut, bringing the fintech’s total headcount to less than 800.

Roles in the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand are affected, but the company does not plan any overlap in France. GoCardless is also moving 15 roles from the UK to Riga.

The fintech, last valued at $2.1 billion in its $312 million Series G funding round in February 2022, also plans to cut its senior management by about 25%. Takeuchi believes that smaller groups are better suited to lead smaller organizations.

Employees will be sending internal notification letters to employees by 6pm today for UK employees and tomorrow 9am for Australian and New Zealand employees, informing them how likely they are to be fired from their roles. GoCardless will inform individuals of its final decision over the next few weeks, the Takeuchis message said.

Takeuchi also apologized for previous communications about the plan.

From the feedback I received, it was clear that a few things didn’t land the way I intended, he wrote.

I missed that acknowledgment in last week’s communication in my rush to get everything done. We are fully aware of this and our role as a leadership team that we have not delivered on. Trust me when I say we are all doing self-reflection to reflect on how we can do better in the future.

GoCardless is the latest in a series of fintech unicorns including Klarna, Checkout.com and Pleo to lay off more than 10% of its global workforce. GoCardless has held off layoffs far longer than most European startups. Many of these companies cut jobs early last year as the recession began.

GoCardless has recently made a big foray into open banking and acquired Nordigen, a Latvian open banking startup, in July of last year.

Open banking is a booming sector in Europe and investors and analysts expect it to be one of the most integrated fintech subsectors. Several early-stage startups have emerged on the open banking scene over the past few years, competing for the same customer pool, which includes some of Europe’s largest banks.

GoCardless’ investors include Permira, BlackRock, Bain Capital Ventures, Accel, Balderton, Passion Capital and Notion Capital.

