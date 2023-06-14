Tiger Woods, forced to miss the US Open, is everywhere





The US Open will be played in Los Angeles this week for the first time in 75 years, and there is a predominant California theme for the event. Many of the tournament’s top contenders grew up nearby. More than a dozen in the field were bred in California or call it home.

All of this makes it seem almost wrong, or cruel, that California’s best golfer in history isn’t competing. Tiger Woods, who grew up in Cypress, Calif., about 30 miles from the site of this year’s national golf championship, is unable to play at Los Angeles Country Club after ankle surgery in April. This will be the ninth major championship Woods has had to skip or leave early since the horrific 2021 car crash that nearly led to a leg amputation and significantly inhibited Woods’ ability to play and walk on a golf course ever since. .

Unsurprisingly, even in absentia, Woods’ presence is felt. Especially here. Especially at the US Open, which Woods won three times, usually in dramatic and unforgettable fashion.

Although, as Max Homa, a California native and seventh golfer in the world, said as he practiced Tuesday morning: Tiger is so transcendent you could say he was particularly missed at any event. anywhere. But yeah, it hurts that he’s not here. That’s fair to say if you look at the history of the game.

Collin Morikawa, who was born in Los Angeles two months before Woods won his first major championship in 1997 and has since won the PGA Championship and the British Open, said Woods’ influence on golf was so great that he wondered how many of today’s top players would even be playing the game this week if it wasn’t for him.

That might not be the only reason we got involved in the game, Morikawa said of Woods, then added: But for me, growing up, that’s all I care about.

With a smile, Morikawa went on to describe how he had enjoyed getting to know great champions like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in recent years.

But I didn’t care about them when I was growing up, I really didn’t care, Morikawa said. People ask me about the story of Rory winning this or certain guys winning that. I really didn’t care. I only cared about Tiger.

So yeah, I think he always missed. But he’s still going to impact this game in ways we can’t even describe, in ways we don’t even know.

Woods, whose tally of 15 major championship wins is just behind Jack Nicklauss’ 18 titles, also appeared to save some of his most memorable performances for the US Open’s arrival in his home country.

In 2000, at Pebble Beach Golf Links, he won by an astonishing 15 strokes, which set the event record for the largest margin of victory. Eight years later, at Torrey Pines golf course in San Diego, Woods, who hadn’t played in two months due to two stress fractures and a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left leg, managed to Tied for the tournament lead with Rocco Mediate after four grueling rounds.

A playoff the next day put Woods through 19 more holes before winning the championship.

Those were Woodss’ US Open highlights, but he also had six other top-10 finishes. The past decade, however, has largely reflected Woods’ declining physical well-being. Now 47, he last played at the US Open in 2020, when he missed the cut. In the previous nine US Opens, he has only been on court five times. He missed the cut twice and his best finish was a tie for 21st.

Since his inspiring victory at the 2019 Masters, Woods has played just four rounds in a four-time major. Which reminds me of Woods’ plaintive comment on the eve of this year’s Masters: I don’t know how much I have left.

In that way, his absence from the US Open this week is another reminder that Woods is forced to cede the spotlight he has commanded for more than 25 years.

But those who follow his considerable wake do not let him be forgotten.

His presence in the game of golf is always remembered because he impacted that game in ways some of us could only dream of, Morikawa said. For him, it’s just about getting healthy at this stage. Who knows when were going to see it or not? I don’t think any of us take that for granted anymore.

Late Tuesday morning, practicing with the Los Angeles skyline in the background, Homa was asked if California golfers were proud that Woods was one of them.

Maybe it goes further, Homa replied. I find a sense of pride in the fact that the greatest golfer of all time grew up playing on a very average municipal golf course. Me too.

I don’t know if it’s a California thing but I think it’s just cool.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/13/sports/golf/us-open-tiger-woods.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos