Do solar panels break in a heat wave? Experts explain why Britain has not gone back to coal because of technological wilt.





With temperatures hovering above 30 degrees Celsius, activists say the UK isn’t relying on coal power because solar panels can’t handle the heat.

Britain has lit its first coal power plant in weeks.

Soaring temperatures have seen more people turn on their air conditioning, so National Grid yesterday signaled approval to Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station in Nottinghamshire.

46 days of operation without coal power, the longest break since summer 2020, ended, drawing criticism from green activists.

Greenpeace UK political activist Ami McCarthy said it was a sign of failure that the National Grid was turning to one of the most polluting forms of electricity generation to deal with the summer heat waves it knows to be exacerbated by climate change.

However, some reviewers also pointed to renewable technology. The heat wave is making solar panels too hot to work efficiently, British right-wing newspaper The Telegraph reported.

But the industry says that’s not all. Solar Energy UK says it produces more solar power in the summer, no matter how hot it gets.

The idea that solar panels wilt in the heat is a gross and fundamental misconception, a member-led organization fought back today.

Can Solar Panels Cope With Hot Weather?

It is true that panels are less efficient at higher temperatures. Photovoltaic (PV) cells convert a slightly lower percentage of sunlight into electricity in hotter conditions, explains the solar group.

Built to operate from -40C to +85C. As the temperature rises above 25C, the performance drops, but only by 0.34% for every 1 degree increase in temperature.

According to Solar Energy UK, this is very minor. Even close to the boiling point, the power output is only about 20% lower, other factors being equal.

Not really a big deal. Higher temperatures only slightly affect the total output of solar power. A second influence, says Alastair Buckley, Professor of Organic Electronics at the University of Sheffield, Britain’s foremost technical expert on the technology.

If it’s sunny and hot, you’ll get good power output. It doesn’t fall off a cliff.

Universities provide real-time PV generation data to support this. Solar power has been supplying around 27% of the UK’s electricity demand at lunchtime over the past week.

And in case you were wondering, the UK doesn’t have a variety of solar panels that can’t stand the increasingly hot summer.

Chris Hewett, CEO of Solar Energy UK, says solar power works perfectly in the Saudi Arabian desert, with the same panels being installed there as roofs in Birmingham or fields in Oxfordshire.

Coal and gas stations are also less efficient in heat waves.

The Solar Group also pointed out that thermal power plants, including coal, gas and nuclear, are also affected by heat.

According to the laws of thermodynamics, the plant’s output decreases as the cooling water temperature rises, says Solar Energy UK. This effect will only get worse as climate change continues.

“It’s true that panels are less efficient at higher temperatures. But solar is still cost-effective compared to fossil fuels. It’s certainly more climate-effective,” a spokesperson for SolarPower Europe told Euronews Green.

Temperature extremes caused by climate change are another reason to deploy solar.

Solar penetration has to go hand in hand with grid and storage investments, we can’t afford to waste sunlight and we need systems that are ready for the electricity economy.”

According to a new report from the European Industry Group, the main challenge to solar deployment in the UK isn’t solar, but a chronic underinvestment in the country’s transmission and distribution network.

It should switch to solar power in the summer, but it’s put on hold because the current grid can’t transmit power, wasting renewable energy and hundreds of renewable energy projects that can’t be connected, McCarthy added.

But coal is well drained from the UK’s energy system. Fossil fuels currently generate only 2% of the country’s electricity and are due to be phased out by October 2024.

