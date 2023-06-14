US inflation cools as Fed prepares next interest rate move





Federal Reserve officials received an encouraging report on inflation on Tuesday as price rises continued their month-long slowdown in May, news that could reassure policymakers by pausing interest rate hikes at their meeting this week.

The consumer price index climbed 4% in the year to May, slightly less than the 4.1% expected by economists and the slowest pace in more than two years. It was noticeably cooler than in April, when it climbed 4.9%.

Inflation is down sharply from a peak of around 9% last summer, although it is still around twice as fast as normal before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The new data offers the latest evidence that the Fed’s pressure to control rapid price increases is starting to work. Officials raised rates at each of their meetings beginning in March 2022, making it more expensive to borrow money in hopes of slowing consumer demand, dampening a strong labor market and ultimately curb rapid inflation. Now that they’ve made 10 consecutive rate increases, many officials have suggested in recent weeks that they may soon pause to assess how well those adjustments are working.

Investors are betting Fed officials will leave rates unchanged at their meeting this week and their belief that policymakers will skip a step in that meeting deepened after Tuesday’s report, helping to prolong the recent rally in stocks . Still, the details of the data underscored that tackling inflation back to normal could prove difficult, so investors continued to expect Fed officials to hike rates again in July.

It’s a great report, said Sarah Watt House, senior economist at Wells Fargo. But I still think it keeps the Fed on edge.

Inflation is proving tenacious in a few key categories. Fed officials are closely watching month-to-month price changes, especially for a so-called core index that excludes food and fuel price volatility to get a sense of recent trends in inflation. That figure continued to rise at an unusually fast pace in May, slightly above what economists had expected.

Several categories of services continued to climb rapidly in price, from car insurance to moving expenses and hotel rates. Price increases for non-motor goods also remained positive, rather than bucking inflation as some economists had expected.

Its potential companies have become accustomed to raising prices, said Laura Rosner-Warburton, senior economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives.

But if the data offered reason to remain vigilant, taken as a whole, it suggested that the inflation that has plagued consumers and plagued the Fed for two years is also slowing significantly.

The costs of some services start to climb more slowly or even decrease. Rent inflation has long been expected to subside, and it is starting to happen. Airfares fell sharply last month and a range of leisure-related purchases, from movie tickets to pet care, fell in price.

A slowing economy and a gradually weakening labor market could contribute to weighing on inflation in the months to come. Fed officials try to keep inflation at 2% on average over time, using a different but related measure, the personal consumption expenditure index. The Consumer Price Index measure comes out a few weeks early and contains data that powers the Fed’s preferred measure, which is why investors are watching it so closely to know where inflation is heading.

The two-day meeting of central banks began on Tuesday and will end on Wednesday afternoon, when officials are due to release their decision on interest rates. This announcement will be accompanied by a new set of economic projections. Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell is due to give a press conference to explain both the decision and the outlook.

Investors will likely follow his remarks even more carefully than usual, as the complicated nature of today’s economy makes it difficult to guess where politics is heading.

Officials are trying to strike a delicate balance: they want to slow the economy enough to ensure that inflation is completely stamped out, but not brake so hard that growth stalls and workers needlessly lose jobs.

Calibration policy is difficult. Changes in interest rates take months or even years to have their full effect, so the Fed’s rate hikes since the start of 2022, the biggest since the 1980s, continue.

And recent economic data has offered a mixed picture. Hiring has been surprisingly resilient and consumer spending has held up. But manufacturer surveys suggest a marked slowdown is underway, and jobless claims have recently increased. The Fed is also still trying to assess the fallout from the recent banking turmoil, which could slow the economy by prompting lenders to be more cautious.

They’re going to have to walk a very fine line, Ms. Watt House said of the Fed, explaining that policymakers will have to acknowledge recent progress and that inflation remains too fast. They will have to communicate that they know they have not won the battle.

