Russian-Ukrainian War Recent: Putin Claims Kyiv Lost 900 Soldiers in One Day





Ukraine: Residential buildings in Zelensky’s hometown burst into flames after deadly airstrike

Russia is losing as many as 900 soldiers a day, Ukrainian officials insisted ahead of an important NATO meeting this week that Kiev will urge the West to authorize the delivery of fighters for a continued counterattack.

Ukraine’s defense ministry key adviser Yuriy Sak told The Independent that Russian forces suffered heavy losses last week as Ukrainian forces advanced across the front at various points.

However, the situation is not easy for Ukrainian fighters either, he said. Russian forces continue to have air command and maintain air supremacy along the front lines.

If we had the F-16, the situation would have been different by now, officials said.

This comes after Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian forces had recaptured seven villages last week alone, opening up 90 square kilometers of land.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to reports that the U.S. is supplying depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine, saying, “Russia will also use depleted uranium weapons if necessary.”

Russia is losing a staggering 900 soldiers a day, Ukrainian officials claimed at a NATO meeting this week urged the West to authorize the delivery of fighters to fight back.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the long-awaited counteroffensive was making progress, reporting that Ukrainian forces had recaptured seven villages last week alone, opening up 90 sq km of land.

However, she said the advance was difficult as the Russians had superior air support and were delivering heavy artillery fire on their troops.

1686713299New US military aid to Ukraine pushes Washington further into war, warns Russia

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has warned that a new US military aid package to Ukraine is pushing the US further into the abyss of conflict.

The United States is moving deeper and deeper into the abyss of the Ukraine crisis, Antonov was quoted as saying in a post on the embassy’s Telegram channel.

Apparently, American strategists somehow do not understand that the involvement of mercenaries, whatever it may be, cannot turn the tide in the course of (Russia’s) special military operations.

The $325 million ($257 million) package, which includes munitions, ammunition and vehicles for the air defense system, comes as Ukraine refines its long-anticipated counterattack.

In the past week, Ukrainian forces have lost some tanks and armored vehicles provided by their Western allies while gaining some territory.

1686708000Ukraine Latest Photos

A Ukrainian flag is seen near the front lines in the newly liberated town of Neskuchne in the Donetsk region as Russia attacks Ukraine.

(Reuters)

A firefighter stands in front of a destroyed five-story residential building after Russian airstrikes in the city of Kryvyi Rig.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss fire rockets from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Russian positions near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, June 13.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Destroyed car in front of a damaged residential building after a Russian night strike in the city of Kryvyi Rig

(AFP via Getty Images)

1686704400British companies operating in Russia were complicit in war crimes against Ukraine, MP said.

Members of Parliament have been told that British companies continuing to operate in Russia are complicit in war crimes against the Ukrainian people.

Former Labor Minister Sir Chris Bryant told the House of Commons last year that the Russian government introduced a new law requiring all companies, including foreign ones, operating in the Russian Federation to support the war in Ukraine.

Sir Chris urged the government to make it absolutely clear that all British businesses must completely and completely stop doing business in Russia.

Foreign Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the positive attitude of British businesses and their willingness to take immediate financial pain to withdraw from Russian markets and activities.

Rhondda MP said: The Russian government last year introduced a new law requiring all companies, including foreign ones, that have a presence in the Russian Federation to support the war in Ukraine.

This means that all British companies still doing business in Russia today are complicit in the war crimes that Russia is committing against the Ukrainian people.

Will the Minister now make it absolutely clear that all British companies must immediately and completely cease doing business in Russia?

The 1686700800NATO leader said Ukrainians were making progress and advancing against Russian forces.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a meeting in the Oval Office of President Joe Biden on Tuesday that Ukrainians are making progress on a counter-offensive that could bolster their position when there is an opportunity to diplomatically end the war with Russia.

The support we are providing together for Ukraine is now making a difference on the battlefield we speak of, Stoltenberg said. The offensive has started and it is developing because Ukraine is making progress.

“It’s still early days, but what we do know is that the more land Ukrainians can liberate, the stronger hands they will have at the negotiating table,” he added.

Biden said NATO has become more integrated during the war in Ukraine and will build momentum when it hosts its annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11 and 12.

1686697200How important is the report of the capture of the first Ukrainian village by Russia?

Ukraine celebrated its first territorial gains in a protracted counteroffensive against the invading Russian forces.

Unverified photos and videos that surfaced on Sunday and Monday morning showed Ukrainian soldiers holding high the blue and yellow flags of the victorious Motherland in the eastern towns of Storozheve, Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka in Donetsk, indicating that they were occupied by the Red Army. indicated that it had been recaptured from

Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar posted one of Storozheve’s photos and thanked the 35th Separate Brigade of the Marine Corps for liberating it.

1686693628UN nuclear power chief says Russian-held large Ukrainian nuclear power plant faces ‘dangerous situation’

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant faces a relatively dangerous situation after a dam burst in Ukraine and Kiev launched a counter-offensive to reclaim land occupied by Russia, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said Tuesday.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Moreno Grossi spoke to reporters in Kiev just before leaving to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The plant has been subjected to repeated gunfire since Russia launched a war against Ukraine in February 2022 and took over the facility shortly after.

Grossi said he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the situation affecting the power plant, which became more serious after the Kakhovka dam exploded last week. A dam beneath the Dnieper River helped retain water in a reservoir that cools the plant’s reactors. Ukraine said Russia blew the dam, but analysts say the flooding may have thwarted Kiev’s counterattack plans.

1686690028France says it uncovered a massive Russia-related misinformation campaign.

France said on Tuesday that a Russian-linked disinformation campaign had faked a foreign ministry website, targeted other government websites and robbed several French media outlets in a broader effort to smear Ukraine and its Western allies.

Western countries are trying to sway Russian operatives using social media and the Internet to spread false or misleading information to undermine or promote Russia or to sway their own public opinion against supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. I’ve been criticized over and over again for trying.

France in particular called for Russia’s activities in Africa, saying Moscow-linked actors were trying to discredit Paris in West Africa, saturating general and social media.

This has prompted France to launch a multi-pronged effort to reverse the anti-French narrative that has damaged its influence and interests, including a unit dedicated in part to discovering and dealing with malicious content.

“This campaign is based on creating fake Internet pages and creating fake accounts on social media networks, in particular to hack the identities of national media and government websites,” Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said in a statement. . Openly called for activities related to Russia on French soil.

On May 29, typosquatting using a domain name similar to that of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was discovered. Most of the content is the same, but a post appeared that the French government is preparing for a tax increase. Funding of military aid to Ukraine in the face of Russian invasion, French officials said.

1686686428Watch: Residential buildings in Zelensky’s hometown go up in flames after fatal strike

