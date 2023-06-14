Inside LACC, the US Open golf course that generations have kept secret





LOS ANGELES There was nothing but oil fields and dirt roads around it, just a golf course seemingly built in plain sight but meant to be hidden. Soon the buildings were up and people came in and they were surrounded. Los Angeles has become a metropolis. Beverly Hills has become the center of the stars. And in the middle of it all, there was a course that no one could enter. Few people could see it, including the artists. Sheltered from the public and certainly from minorities, the Los Angeles Country Club has sunk into the fringes of golf as the greatest course the world has ever known.

It was all so intentional, you see. They have refused the USGA time and time again for nearly 100 years. The closest to opening those doors was a vote to host the 1986 US Open, with factions arguing for it to be a public LACC moment.

It was rejected, five votes to four.

I find it so unfortunate, former USGA president Sandy Tatum told ESPN in 2004. Only once did I wish I had the Open experience of this course. It was an absolute wonderful test of golf.

But this week, the world finally comes to the Los Angeles Country Club. The 126-year-old course that is potentially more private than Augusta National will host the US Open for the first time, returning to the immaculate design of George Thomas, the Los Angeles golf architectural genius who designed LACC, Riviera and Bel-Air which was apparently lost for decades as golf clubs sought out Augusta’s clean, tidy look. But that’s not what LACC is. It’s a rustic course that climbs and descends through canyons and forces golfers to make decisions around jagged bunkers and rugged, dry barranca. Beauty is in the mess, and that’s what Gil Hanse and Geoff Shackelford achieved during their restoration in 2010. Tatum died in 2017, just as the club was upgrading and opening its doors, never reaching that goal of seeing a US Open at the LACC. It first hosted the 2017 Walker Cup. Now the Open is coming right to the center of Beverly Hills with the former Playboy Mansion on the 13th green and city sightlines at every turn.

My first thought was, how the hell are they going to adapt to anything here, remembers 2021 US Open winner Jon Rahm, and second, how are we going to get around the traffic in this place?

It’s here now. It’s time to finally see one of gaming’s great gems in the spotlight. It sure is beautiful. And of course it’s complicated.

A Texas oil man named Frank Rosenberg once tried to buy a membership in the Los Angeles Country Club. He had the money. He had the background, with so many members being families of old wealthy people or oil barons. But, as the story goes, Rosenberg was turned down because of his last name.

He was not Jewish. But his name sounded like it was.

So he tried to join the Hillcrest Country Club, another Los Angeles club formed in 1920 because the LACC wouldn’t allow Jewish members. The problem was that he made the mistake of mentioning that he wasn’t actually Jewish. So they denied him too.

Once surrounded by oil fields, the Los Angeles Country Club now hosts the 2023 US Open. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

That’s the tricky part of this place, the reality that, like Augusta and like so much of golf, much of its past is rooted in bigotry and misogyny. Bud Bradley, who won the US Junior Amateur in 1954 at the LACC, once called it the most exclusive gentile club in America. It did not admit any Jewish members until the 1970s, and the first black member was not until 1991. Women were still required to perform in dresses or skirts until around the turn of the century, and at a rainy women’s amateur tournament, golfers had to wear garbage bags on their legs to stay dry.

Exclusivity is in his blood, holding an infamously firm and longstanding refusal to admit anyone from show business. Bing Crosby bought a house on the 14th fairway with the firm assumption that he would become a member. He was seriously mistaken. Remember Groucho Marx’s famous line with which Woody Allen opened Annie Hall: Why would I want to belong to a club that had me as a member? Some memories say it was in reference to Grouchos being rejected from the LACC.

Hugh Hefner bought what became the Playboy Mansion in 1971, visible from the 13th green. Of course, Hefner was unable to secure a membership and his request to install a gate linking his house to the club was turned down. The fact that it offers the occasional appearance of a Playboy bunny apparently didn’t help. But Hefner later built a sanctuary for the exotic birds, subjecting the members to shouting.

It used to be that you could see straight into the backyard, member Biff Naylor told Sports Illustrated in 1995. Early tee times on Sunday mornings were very popular because you could watch all the Saturday night revelers passed out at the edge of the swimming pool. And sometimes there was even a scantily clad lady to be seen.

Perhaps the prospects for LACC at this time are best highlighted by a 1957 op-ed in the LA Times by art collector and socialite Joan Winchell.

LET THEM SAY it’s narrow minded when it restricts movie stars and forces men to wear shirts on ties and ties in the locker room.

LET THEM SAY that restricting women’s access to the Mens Grill is wrong.

LET THEM SAY it’s silly to take a game like golf so seriously.

THIS IS OUR FAMILY heritage. This is the story of our city.

And while the club has mellowed and modernized, as it has integrated and changed its mind about hosting tournaments like the US Open (it will again host the US Womens Open 2032 and the men’s US Open in 2039), it remains a difficult club to pin down. The membership is still somewhat secret, although they can boast of having Ronald Reagan and Fred Couples among their members, as well as former USC athletic director Pat Haden and golf club designer Roger Cleveland.

They, and everyone else, still need a member ID to maneuver the website.

Before opening the club to the world, they had to restore it to its former glory. Making changes was the clubs idea, so golf course architect Hanse and design consultant Shackelford suggested the members return to Thomas’ vision.

Shackelford said the club, like many in Southern California, removed a lot of turf from play to save water. He grew too many trees, like so many others have. The iconic barranca along the front nine had become a smoother grass surface, removing much of the character and challenge. The bunkers have become round and ugly. The new team launched major changes.

But, as is the case with most courses, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, Shackelford said.

Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the field will play a course brought back to George Thomas’ original redesign. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

There was a big public session with the members and it included a lot of pushback, but Couples and Cleveland, among others, stood up and argued for restoration. But then a strange and unfortunate turn of events turned out to be a fluke for Hanse and Shackelford. The 2008 recession put the huge project on hold, but the team convinced the club to let them restore the fairway bunkers. Shackelford is a historian of Thomas who writes books about his work and was instrumental in redrawing the bunker lines as Thomas wanted them, and Hanse and his team got to work. The members were delighted and this trial led the club to give them carte blanche to carry out the full restoration two years later.

It’s kind of like someone making an album and someone coming years later and moving the order of the songs around, Shackelford said. You want to restore the way they wanted it and you want to restore the sequence of the songs.

They removed trees and redesigned the bunkers on the green side. They returned the barranca to its rugged form with native vegetation and fauna. It was meant to be a tough, thoughtful man’s course, and it still is.

They’ve rerouted the fairways and turned holes like No. 6 into something of a signature, short, playable par 4 in which you can’t see the green from the tee. You can go there, but it is not known where it will end. Players in Monday’s practice rounds took longer than usual to play the hole, trying different angles on the fairway to see the best way to fold. It’s a return to the kind of course where it’s not just about riding it right but in the right place. Distance isn’t everything. The angles are.

But that’s the real excitement of this week’s US Open. At a time when most major courses are in constant rotation, as players well know, very few have ever seen LACC up close. Just like the viewers who watch it on television. All understood together. What did he look like. How to play it. Where to take risks and where to be smart.

It’s kind of exciting to go to a place where no one really knows what to expect, Shackelford said.

Because during this week of June, the whole golf world will have its eyes riveted on the Los Angeles Country Club. Let them say it was worth the wait.

