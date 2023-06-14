A woman jailed calls for UK to reform outdated abortion laws | women’s rights news





Women’s rights groups, politicians and medics are calling on the UK government to reform abortion laws after a woman was jailed for taking drugs to end a pregnancy after the 24-week limit.

A 44-year-old mother of three sent medications in the mail during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

The court heard this week that she lied about how long she was pregnant to the UK Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) to secure pills.

On Monday, she was sentenced to 28 months in prison after admitting to having an abortion between 32 and 34 weeks of pregnancy.

In the UK, abortion is legal before 24 weeks of pregnancy and must be performed in a clinic after 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Prosecutors said that from February to May 2020, the woman searched the Internet for information on how to hide a pregnancy lump, how to have an abortion without going to the hospital, and how to lose a baby in six months.

She also pleaded guilty to alternative charges relating to Section 58 of the Offense for offenses against the Acts 1861, which are over 160 years old.

She will serve half of her sentence in prison and serve the remainder of her sentence under probation supervised under a license.

There is a growing demand for the repeal of laws that are portrayed as outdated.

Dame Diana Johnson, chair of the Commons Home Affairs Committee, urged the government to legalize and strengthen abortion.

Harriet Wistrich, director of the Center for Women’s Justice (CWJ), questioned legislation and prosecutions against the woman.

What is the possible purpose of criminalizing and imprisoning this woman when, at best, she needs better access to medical care and other assistance? Wistrich said. She was obviously already traumatized by the experience and now her children will be left without a mother for over a year.

Chiara Capraro, director of Amnesty International’s Women’s Rights Program, described the decision as shocking and frankly horrifying.

Access to abortion is an essential health care and should be managed as such.

Nazir Afzal, a former prosecutor in northwest England, insisted that prosecuting is not in the public interest.

He told the BBC, citing public sentiment about the law restricting abortion and her mitigating factors. Had I been involved, had I been working on this particular case, I would not have prosecuted it.

All of these horrific events happened during the pandemic and people made terrible choices during that time that they probably regret now. And I think that’s one of the things I would consider in relation to this particular case.

Protesters hold up signs during an abortion rights protest in London, England. [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

Judge Edward Pepperall, the judge in the case, said:

Balancing the law between women’s reproductive rights and the rights of the unborn child is a moving and contentious issue. But it is a matter of Congress, not of the courts.

However, some shared their outrage over the conviction via social media. One woman said the Crown Court’s decision was corrupt and she called it a burning injustice.

“No woman should be put in jail for making decisions about her body,” Nadia Wittom, a politician from the main opposition Labor Party, tweeted. “This shocking case underscores the urgent need for law reform. It’s time to decriminalize it.

The sentence of 28 months in prison for a woman who had her own abortion during the first lockdown to access in-person health care was beyond the emotional burden of many people and is a shame for a judge who was corrupt and could not do it. dishonor and burning injustice

Senna Grant (@GrantSana) June 12, 2023

BPAS Tweet: No woman can ever go through this again. We need abortion law reform in the UK now.

Dame Diana, who had previously tried to repeal the 1861 bill, told BBC Radio 4’s Today program: I think Congress now has a role to play in reforming our abortion laws. I know of no other country in the world that criminalizes women in this way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/13/as-a-woman-is-jailed-uk-urged-to-reform-outdated-abortion-laws The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

