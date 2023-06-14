Spearmint, On.Energy, Nexus, Granite Source finance projects





The pipeline includes three 300MW projects in Cooke, Galveston and Brazoria, the ‘Nomadic’ portfolio acquired in March this year, and another 150MW/300MWh project, Revolution, acquired late last year. Revolution is expected to go live in 2023 while the Nomadic Wallet has COD dates in 2025.

Javelin Capital and Paul Hastings LLP provided financial and legal advisory services to Spearmint, respectively, while Holland and Knight acted as legal advisors to Aiga.

Andrew Waranch, CEO of Spearmint, who has previously blogged for Energy-Storage.news, said: “This facility will allow Spearmint to accelerate the construction of our projects currently under development, capitalize on our strong portfolio of development and reliably supply renewable energy. power to the grid for years to come.

On.Energy raises US$20 million in Series B

Meanwhile, Pan American battery storage system integrator and IPP On.Energy today announced a US$20 million Series B led by Ultra Capital and involving Phalanx Investment Partners.

A significant allocation of funds will go towards the development, construction and operation of its 300 MWh ERCOT pipeline including 10 MW/20 MWh projects. CEO Alan Cooper recently spoke to Energy-Storage.news about the company’s pivot to focus on the US market.

A spokesperson said ERCOT projects would be in the Houston/Dallas corridor, use LFP battery cells, and the first 100 MWh would come online in mid-2024.

Also on Monday, two other US developers announced smaller funding deals for their respective battery storage pipelines, one of which also involved Aiga.

Nexus Renewables closes US$40 million financing deals

Nexux Renewables has secured total funding of US$40 million through four separate deals for 10 MW/40 MWh battery storage in California and to advance development of the rest of its pipeline, including a 300MW/600MWh in Texas.

The financing includes a US$13.3m senior secured loan led by Aiga Capital Partners, a US$14.5m project-level financing led by Synovus Bank, a US$3.7m commitment US dollars for privately placed preferred shares and a US$10.8 million tax fairness pledge. , both led by Greenprint Capital.

Greenprint’s tax fairness commitment will benefit from the new stand-alone investment tax credit (ITC) for stand-alone energy storage. While long-awaited guidelines on adding 10% domestic content to ITC were recently released, the industry is still awaiting more details on how ITC can be transferred between investors in a secondary market. (known as “portability”).

This is part of Nexus’ pivot from a pure-play renewable energy developer to an independent power producer (IPP). Nexus entered into a $100 million partnership with vertically integrated distributed energy platform company Scale Microgrid Solutions (SMS) last year, covered by Energy-Storage.news at the time.

Granite Source Power pockets $40 million in equity

The third of three US developers to secure capital for battery storage projects on Monday was Granite Source Power (GSP). The New Hampshire-based developer announced a partnership with New Energy Capital (NEC), with a total capital of US$40 million, to fund new renewable energy and battery storage developments by GSP.

Few details were given on the projects to which the growth capital will go in the short term. The announcement indicates that GSP has a 3 GW development pipeline and is currently commercializing a 2 GW standalone battery storage portfolio.

