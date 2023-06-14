US stocks end higher as inflation data cements bets on rate hike pause





Consumer Price Index rises 0.1% in MayAMD plunges after IIA presentationNVIDIA market cap ends above $1 trillionIndices: S&P 500 +0.69%, Nasdaq+ 0.83%, Dow +0.43%

June 13 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit their highest closing level in 14 months on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose slightly in May, bolstering bets that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates on Wednesday.

Nvidia (NVDA.O) jumped 3.9%, becoming the first chipmaker to end a trading session with a market capitalization above $1 trillion after smaller rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD. O), gave an update on its artificial intelligence strategy which failed to impress investors. . AMD fell 3.6%.

Stocks rose after a report from the US Department of Labor showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1% last month after jumping 0.4% in April, with core inflation unchanged at 0.4%.

On an annual basis, headline inflation rose 4.0% less than expected, reflecting lower costs for energy products and services, including gasoline and electricity.

“If the Fed was looking for data to say, ‘We’re going to take a break in June,’ I think they got it today,” Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi told New York.

“But that’s another one you can cut as you see fit. If you want to be bullish, you say inflation is down more than 50% from its peak. If you want to be bearish, you can say inflation is still more than double the Fed’s target,” Young said.

Traders have priced a 93% chance of the U.S. central bank keeping interest rates within the 5% to 5.25% range on Wednesday, and a 62% chance of a 25 basis point hike in July, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

The benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX) has recovered around 22% from its October 2022 closing low, fueled in large part by gains from market heavyweights such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) , Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O). More recently, sectors such as energy (.SPNY) and materials (.SPLRCM) have climbed, along with small cap stocks.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies rose after China’s central bank cut its short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months. Alibaba Group gained 1.9% and JD.com jumped 3.5%.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The S&P 500 climbed 0.69% to end the session at 4,369.01 points.

The Nasdaq gained 0.83% to 13,573.32 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43% to 34,212.12 points.

Volume on US exchanges was relatively strong, with 11.6 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 10.6 billion shares in the previous 20 sessions.

Ten of 11 S&P 500 sector indices rose, led by materials (.SPLRCM), up 2.33%, followed by a 1.16% gain in industrials (.SPLRCI).

The Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (.RUT) jumped 1.2% to a three-month high.

Intel Corp (INTC.O) gained 2.5% after a report that the chipmaker is in talks with SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) Arm to be an anchor investor in its initial public offering.

Bunge Ltd (BG.N) rose 2.5% after the US grain trader and Glencore-backed Viterra (GLEN.L) announced they were merging to create an agricultural trading giant worth of about $34 billion including debt.

The most traded stock in the S&P 500 was Tesla Inc , with $40.8 billion in shares traded during the session. The shares rose 3.55%.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones in the S&P 500 (.AD.SPX) by a ratio of 4 to 1.

The S&P 500 posted 43 new highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 135 new highs and 47 new lows.

Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, and Noel Randewich in Oakland, California; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Richard Chang and Lisa Shumaker

