A group of American lawmakers want South Africa to be punished for its links with Russia | Russo-Ukrainian War





US lawmakers are urging Biden to hold a US-Africa business summit on deepening military relations with Russia.

A group of US lawmakers have called for a US-Africa trade summit scheduled for later this year to be moved from South Africa in response to what they said was the country’s deepening military relationship with the Russia.

In a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior officials, they also suggested that South Africa risked losing its benefits under the flagship AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act) of Washington.

South Africa is to host the AGOA Forum in Johannesburg, a meeting of African leaders and US officials, to discuss the future of the program, which is due to expire in 2025.

South Africa’s exports to the United States under AGOA reached nearly $1 billion in the first three months of this year, making it the second largest recipient of the program after Nigeria .

African nations are seeking to expand AGOA, which grants eligible countries preferential access to US exports.

We are seriously concerned that hosting the 2023 AGOA Forum in South Africa could serve as an implicit endorsement of South Africa’s damaging support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the letter dated June 9 says.

Referring to the letter, South African Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman Clayson Monyela said on Twitter: There is no State Department/White House decision to move the AGOA Forum from the ‘South Africa.

I have received calls asking for a comment on this. This letter from the four members of the United States Congress to Secretary Blinken is noted. There is no decision by the State Department/Whitehouse to move the AGOA Forum from SA. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoys recently visited the United States pic.twitter.com/bQnvLxA7Ds

Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) June 13, 2023

South Africa’s Department of Trade and Industry, which handles the country’s trade relationship with the United States, said it did not plan to respond publicly to the letter.

Judd Devermont, a special aide to President Joe Biden focusing on Africa, said the White House shares Congressional concerns about South Africa’s potential security partnership with Russia.

However, he declined to say whether the administration was considering changing the venue for the AGOA Forum.

I won’t go into details of private conversations with South Africans, but make sure we have those conversations, he told an online press briefing.

The South African government has declared its neutrality in the war in Ukraine and President Cyril Ramaphosa is part of an effort by African leaders to mediate the conflict.

However, lawmakers expressed frustration over South Africa’s hosting of joint naval operations with China and Russia in February, as well as plans to hold a BRICS leaders’ summit to which Russian President Vladimir Putin is invited despite being accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court. To research.

Lawmakers also appeared to back up an accusation by the US ambassador to South Africa that a sanctioned Russian vessel collected weapons from a South African naval base last year. South African officials have said they were unaware of any such arms transfer and have launched an independent investigation into the incident.

Herman Mashaba, the former mayor of Johannesburg, said on Twitter that he would write a letter to US lawmakers asking them to give South Africa a chance until after the 2024 provincial and national government. [elections].

South Africans should not be punished because the ANC government chose to be on the wrong side of history, he said.

I will be writing an open letter to US lawmakers to give South Africa a chance until after the provincial and national government in 2024. South Africans should not be punished because the ANC government has chosen to to be on the wrong side of history. https://t.co/HKeaf6hMJG

Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) June 13, 2023

